Casper Horseheads top Western Nebraska in Exhibition League opener

The Casper Horseheads got the 2021 Exhibition League season off to a winning start with a 7-4 victory over the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Tuesday night in Gering, Nebraska.

The Horseheads scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, added five more in the seventh and never let the Pioneers score more than one run in any inning.

Ryan Callahan and Jake Baker drove in two runs apiece for Casper, while Joe Schmidt, Luke Quick and Glenrock's Brooks Browning had one RBI each. Jacob Reker got the win in relief, allowing just two hits and striking out four in two innings. Owen Vanthillo got the final out on a fielder's choice to earn the save.

The two teams wrap up their three-game series Thursday before the Horseheads host the Mining City Tommyknockers in their home opener on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Mike Lansing Field.

