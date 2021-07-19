 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads use big second inning to pick up road win at Hastings
The Casper Horseheads scored a team-record nine runs in the second inning and coasted to an 11-2 victory over the Hastings Sodbusters on Sunday in Hastings, Nebraska, to stop a four-game skid.

Eric Erato and Cristian Lopez, both of whom were selected to play in Tuesday's Expedition League All-Star Game at Mike Lansing Field, each went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs to lead the offensive attack for the Horseheads (14-32).

Starting pitcher Jacob Small scattered six hits and survived six walks while allowing two runs in six innings to get the win. Relievers Will Atwell and Quinn McGuire held the Sodbusters (14-34) without a hit over the final three innings.

Following Tuesday's all-star game festivities, the Horseheads play a four-game series at the Canyon County Spuds beginning Thursday.

