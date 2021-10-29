 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Casper Horseheads will join newly created Independence League this spring

The Casper Horseheads released a statement Friday that they will join the newly created collegiate wood bat Independence League this spring. The Horseheads had been a member of the Expedition League since 2018.

Other teams leaving the Expedition League for the newly created Independence League are the Western Nebraska Pioneers, the Fremont Moo, the Hastings Sodbusters, the Spearfish Sasquatch, the Canyon County Spuds and the Badlands Big Sticks.

According to the release, "Independence League Baseball is actively recruiting and vetting additional teams, venues and operators for the 2022 season and beyond. Announcements on these and more will be shared as commitments are finalized."

The 2022 season is scheduled to run from May 24 to July 30.

