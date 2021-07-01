Casper Horseheads' winning streak ends at two games

The Casper Horseheads' first winning streak of the season came to an end Wednesday night with an 8-3 loss to the Badlands Big Sticks at Mike Lansing Field.

One night after Jacob Small limited the Big Sticks to four hits in a 5-0 shutout, four Casper pitchers were rocked for 16 hits. Starting pitcher Will Clair took the loss as he gave up eight hits and four runs in five innings.

Ryan Callahan, Jake Rainess and Harris Beckley each drove in one run for the Horseheads (8-22), who finished the first half of the Expedition League at the bottom of the standings.

The two teams conclude their three-game series Thursday before Casper welcomes the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks to town for a three-game set beginning Friday.

