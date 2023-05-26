Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Carter Young, a Kelly Walsh graduate and former Casper Oiler, was named the Western Athletic Conference pitcher of the week earlier this week.

The Grand Canyon University junior allowed just five hits and one earned run in seven innings in the Lopes' 8-1 victory over Cal Baptist on May 20. The win secured the third consecutive WAC regular-season title for Grand Canyon (37-20, 22-7 WAC).

Young (3-2) finished the regular season with a 6.40 ERA. In his last two starts, though, the former Freshman All-American was 2-0 and gave up nine hits and three earned runs in 13 innings.