CASPER – Weston Timberman could have taken a conservative approach.

The freshman bareback rider only needed to post a 74.0 during the short go to win the national championship.

Instead, Timberman brought the house down by surviving a turbulent 8-second flight aboard Crossbreed’s Captain Hook that earned the Clarendon College cowboy a score of 84.5 and the College National Finals Rodeo title on Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The other contestants threw their hats in the air from the chutes and the crowd gave Timberman a raucous ovation during his curtain call.

“I’m not here just to win first, I’m here to dominate,” Timberman said. “That’s what I tried to do tonight. No reason to hold back when you can go for everything. That’s what I was thinking.”

Timberman entered the final atop the standings after starting the week with an 81.5 in the first go, followed by scores of 81.0 and 78.0.

Saving his best ride for last allowed the Casper native – Timberman was born here before his family moved to Montana – to realize a childhood dream.

“You can’t beat it,” said Timberman, the nephew of former Casper College standout and 2004 National Finals Rodeo average winner Kelly Timberman. “The only thing else you could do to beat it would be to get a gold buckle. That’s just a stepping stone.”

McNeese State’s Kade Sonnier, who was eighth in the average entering the final, finished second after posting an 84.5. Reigning champion Ty Pope of Missouri Valley College was third after scoring a 79.0 on his final ride.

“When you draw something like that, I try to keep everything simple,” Timberman said of getting the opportunity to ride the same horse Pope drew in the 2022 final. “If I’m getting on a weak horse or if I’m getting on Virgil, the top of the line, I go at every horse like it’s Godzilla. That’s one thing our coach, Bret Franks, taught us is don’t change your style for the horse. Go out and do what you do every time. That’s just what I told myself before I nodded my head.”

The cowboys in the saddle bronco final put on a show with seven rides of 81.0 or higher.

Clarendon College’s Slade Keith (82.5) and Dylan Hancock (84.0) and McNeese State’s Isaac Richard (82.5) each moved into the No. 1 spot following their respective rides.

Then two seniors – Cal Poly’s Quintin McWhorter and West Texas College’s Damian Brennan – made the most of their final collegiate ride.

McWhorter was awarded the highest score (85.0) of the week to move into first place and Brennan came through with an 84.0 to share the national championship with each cowboy having a 323.5 average over four rides.

“Man, it feels good,” McWhorter said. “I’m happy I get to take the Cal Poly vest off with pride. Everyone is proud of me, so I’m happy to hear that. …

“He’s a pretty good dude. If I had to split it with anybody it would be him.”

Brennan, an Australian, was bucked off Moon Valley almost exactly 8 seconds into the final saddle bronc ride of the night.

“Coming around like six seconds, I knew I had to bear down. He was getting very grumpy, and I was glad to finish,” Brennan said. “It means the world. I’ve come in three times and this is my last time here, to get it done and get the win is awesome.”

The bull riding final got sticky late.

Weatherford College’s Dawson “Sticky” Gleaves willed his way to a score of 80.5 aboard Shooter, but the score wasn’t enough to pass Sul Ross State star Tristen Hutchings in the average.

“That’s one of my best friends. I told him when we came in this week, ‘It’s going to be between me and you to see who wins this college title and may the best man win,’” Gleaves said after finishing with a 233.5 average over four rounds. “He had a couple better bull rides than me this week and beat me on a couple points, but that’s a great bull rider and he really deserves it. He works his butt off for this stuff.

“Tristen is the perfect competitor. He is mad when he fails and mad when he doesn’t do it perfect.”

Hutchings, the 2021 champion, drew the same bull that bucked him off and cost him another title in 2022. This time he rode Night Trip for 7.56 seconds before getting tossed into the dirt.

“I had a goal to ride all four and I didn’t get it done. I’m still glad it panned out this week,” said Hutchings, who finished with an average of 236. “I wish I would have rode that bull, but I’m still champion at the end of the week, I’ve still got two very cool accolades to my name being a two-time College Finals champ. It feels pretty good.”

Hutchings and Gleaves were the only cowboys to ride three bulls.

There were only five competitors left standing with Cole Skender, one of the six finals qualifiers, out with an injury. Southeast Oklahoma State’s Caden Bunch scored an 84.5 on Landside to finish third with an average of 166.