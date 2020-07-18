You are the owner of this article.
Casper natives Nicole Klungness, Caitlyn Skavdahl earn academic honor
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Tin Cup

Nicole Klungness, competing for Kelly Walsh, drives her ball down the fairway during the annual Tin Cup at Paradise Valley Country Club on Sept. 8, 2018 in Casper.

 File, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh graduate Nicole Klungness and Natrona County alumnae Caitlyn Skavdahl were both named to the Women's Golf Coaches Association Scholar All-America team recently.

This marks the third time Skavdahl, a senior-to-be at the University of Wyoming, has earned the prestigious award while Klungness, who just completed her freshman season at Black Hills State University, is the first such recipient from the school.

To be eligible for the award, golfers have to maintain a GPA of 3.5 or better and have participated in at least 50 percent of their schools rounds for the season.

Both Skavdahl and Klungness are former state champions as well as playing on state championship teams. Skavdahl was a four-time all-state golfer for the Fillies, winning individual titles in 2014 and '15 and helping NC win back-to-back Class 4A team titles in 2012-13.

Klungness won the 4A title as a senior in 2018 and helped the Trojans win three consecutive state championships (2016-18). She also was a two-time all-state soccer player and is KW's all-time leading goal scorer.

Caitlyn Skavdahl

Skavdahl
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

