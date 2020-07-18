Casper natives Nicole Klungness, Caitlyn Skavdahl earn academic honor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Walsh graduate Nicole Klungness and Natrona County alumnae Caitlyn Skavdahl were both named to the Women's Golf Coaches Association Scholar All-America team recently.

This marks the third time Skavdahl, a senior-to-be at the University of Wyoming, has earned the prestigious award while Klungness, who just completed her freshman season at Black Hills State University, is the first such recipient from the school.

To be eligible for the award, golfers have to maintain a GPA of 3.5 or better and have participated in at least 50 percent of their schools rounds for the season.

Both Skavdahl and Klungness are former state champions as well as playing on state championship teams. Skavdahl was a four-time all-state golfer for the Fillies, winning individual titles in 2014 and '15 and helping NC win back-to-back Class 4A team titles in 2012-13.

Klungness won the 4A title as a senior in 2018 and helped the Trojans win three consecutive state championships (2016-18). She also was a two-time all-state soccer player and is KW's all-time leading goal scorer.

