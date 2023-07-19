The Casper Spuds keep finding ways to win.

Trailing 2-1 to the Sawtooth Sockeyes on Tuesday night at Mike Lansing Field, the Spuds manufactured a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game. One inning later, Dawson Baracani hit a two-run triple to lift Casper (27-16) to a 6-3 Independence League victory. More importantly, the Spuds improved to 14-6 in the second half of the collegiate wood-bat summer league season to open a 3.5-game lead over the Spearfish (South Dakota) Sasquatch.

Not bad for a team playing its inaugural season in Casper after relocating from Caldwell, Idaho. The Spuds replaced the Casper Horseheads (2018-22), which ceased operations this past December.

“Casper is a great baseball town and it makes sense to have a team here because of league geography,” said Paul Hack, who, along with his wife Kristi, serve as the Spuds’ co-owners and managing partners. “Everybody knew that if someone came in and did it correctly it could be successful. All of the pieces just kind of came together.

“When the Horseheads decided to cease operations it left the team in Idaho on an island. We didn’t know if we were going to wait a year, but (Spuds co-owner and founder) Jeff Dobish gave us a call and proposed that we do this as partners and it all came together.”

The Spuds improved to 8-1 in their last nine games following Tuesday’s victory. If they can maintain their second-half lead they would face the Fremont (Nebraska) Moo, the first-half winner, in the Independence League championship series.

“I think these guys just love each other and they want nothing more than to be around each other,” Spuds manager James Batton, who took over as a mid-season replacement in late June, said. “I walked into a perfect situation. It’s nothing that I did other than give them the ability to be themselves and that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

The Spuds follow in the footsteps of the Horseheads and the Casper Cutthroats (2012-14), collegiate summer-league teams that played in Casper after the Colorado Rockies moved their Single-A farm team, the Casper Ghosts, out of town in 2011.

The Independence League is comprised of six teams – the Spuds, the Moo, the Sasquatch, the Badlands (North Dakota) Big Sticks, the Oahe (South Dakota) Zap and the Hastings (Nebraska) Sodbusters – in three states. The Sockeyes, who play their home games in Caldwell, Idaho, and the Nebraska Prospects are in the IL but not eligible for the playoffs.

Not surprisingly, the Spuds’ roster includes players from around the country who play at junior college, NAIA and Division II programs during the school year.

“The ILB is a great league and these kids know that,” Hack said. “They like playing here and they want to get to that next level and hopefully we’re able to give them that opportunity and some exposure.

“And these boys are sacrificing their summer and ingraining themselves in the community.”

This summer’s roster also features former Casper products Elijah Reeves, Ty Vollmar and Cooper Hack.

“I moved the summer of my junior year to live with my grandparents in Arizona,” Reeves said. “I moved just because it was a better shot to get my name out there.”

It worked. Reeves, who played for the Casper Crush, is entering his third year at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.

Tuesday night Reeves scored the team’s opening run in the third inning when he was hit by a pitch and later came around to score on Matthew Marsic’s single. It was the 12th time this season Reeves has been hit by a pitch.

“I think I’m just a ball magnet,” Reeves said with a laugh. “I really don’t like moving out of the way. I’m a threat on the base path so anyway I can get on I’ll do it, even if I get hit.”

Reeves, who is second on the team with 29 runs scored, singled in the fifth, advanced to third on two passed balls, and scored on a single from Chase Burke.

That set the stage for Baracani’s game-winning triple in the sixth behind strong pitching from starter Nolan Thebiay, Danner Hamburg and Max Vosters. The three limited the Sockeyes to six hits and two earned runs while striking out nine.

“Spuds are hot, as we like to say,” Reeves said. “We have great team chemistry and we are never out of a game. I think it’s just a matter of us wanting it more.”

Casper closes out its home regular season slate with two games against Sawtooth followed by a three-game set against Oahe beginning Friday.