The Casper Spuds began a six-game home stand with a 6-4 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks on Tuesday night at Mike Lansing Field.

The Spuds (6-2) opened the scoring with an RBI double from Chase Burke in the bottom of the first inning against the Big Sticks (10-3), who are atop the Independence League standings.

After Badlands tied the score in the top of the third, Casper broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Matthew Marsic got things started with an RBI single and later stole home. Chandler Stocking added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-1.

Starting pitcher Tristin Tatum got the win as he allowed just three hits and one earned run in six innings. The Big Sticks loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth but managed just one run. Daniel Barcena came on in relief and got the last out on a grounder to Stocking at shortstop to earn the save.