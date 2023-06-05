The Casper Spuds will look to continue their solid start to the season when they begin a six-game home stand starting Tuesday at Mike Lansing Field.

The Spuds (5-2) are coming off a weekend road sweep of the Hastings Sodbusters, winning 7-1 on Saturday and 5-2 on Sunday. Casper hosts the Badlands Big Sticks in a three-game set Tuesday-Thursday before taking on the Sawtooth Sockeyes for a three-game series this weekend.

The Spuds are currently third in the Independence League standings while the Big Sticks lead the league with a 10-2 record. The Sockeyes (1-2) have only played three league contests.

First pitch for games Tuesday-Saturday are at 6:30 p.m. Sunday's game against the Sockeyes begins at 1 p.m.