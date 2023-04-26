The Central Rocky Mountain Region puts the finishing touches on the regular season when the region’s top cowboys and cowgirls compete in the Laramie River Rendezvous this weekend.

The host Wyoming Cowboys have already clinched their fourth consecutive CRMR team title as they have totaled 5,782 points through the first nine rodeos. Casper College is second with 4,110 points, which puts them 540 points ahead of Laramie County Community College (3,570). The top two teams from each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 13 regions qualify for the season-ending College National Finals Rodeo in June.

On the women’s side, Gillette College (3,394 points) and UW (2.916) have secured the top two spots, with the Cowgirls still having a chance to overtake the Pronghorns.

While the team races have been decided, individuals have one last chance to punch their ticket to the CNFR. The top three individual finisher in each event qualifies for the college finals.

Heading into the weekend, the UW men have six cowboys – bareback bronc riders Brice Patterson and Donny Proffit, steer wrestler Jacob Wang, tie-down roper Cameron Jensen and team roping headers Bodie Mattson and Rio Nutter – who are guaranteed to finish in the top three. Patterson and Proffit are locked in a tight race with bareback leader Myles Carlson of Casper College, with Carlson sitting atop the standings with 1,225 points followed by Patterson with 1,190 and Proffit with 1,065.

In addition to Wang, Jensen, Mattson and Carlson leading their respective events, Sheridan College’s Clancy Glen (saddle bronc), LCCC’s Dixon Tattrie (bull riding) and Casper College’s Carson Johnson (team roping heeler) are sitting at No. 1.

Gillette College freshman Haiden Thompson leads the national standings in goat tying with 1,230 points while UW’s Sage Kohr leads the region in both barrel racing and breakaway roping. UW’s Emme Norsworthy (barrel racing) and Faith Hoffman (goat tying) have already secured enough points to guarantee themselves a top-three finish in the region.

The CNFR is scheduled for June 11-17 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.