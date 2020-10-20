 Skip to main content
Chadron State, Dickinson State football pick up weekend victories
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Chadron State, Dickinson State football pick up weekend victories

Dalton Holst threw two touchdowns to help lead Chadron State College (1-1) to a 41-25 victory over South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday in Chadron, Nebraska.

Holst, a senior from Gillette, completed 19 of 27 passes for 361 yards and the scoring tosses of 32 and 18 yards. Jeydon Cox, a freshman running back from Jackson, led the Eagles with 9 carries for 60 yards.

Senior defensive end Brendan Hopkins (Green River) had two tackles, including a sack; sophomore linebacker Joey Geil (Kelly Walsh) had three tackles; freshman defensive back Dax Yeradi (Wright) had one tackle; and senior tight end Baylor Hayes (Cheyenne East) caught one pass for 8 yards.

Meanwhile, Dickinson State improved to 6-0 with a 37-7 victory Saturday over Mayville State in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Boedecker (Sheridan) was 12-of-23 for 148 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Hawks, who are No. 11 in the latest NAIA rankings.

Also for Dickinson State, Scotty Woodruff and Brandon Bennick, two freshmen from Torrington, start on the offensive line.

Dalton Holst headshot

Holst
