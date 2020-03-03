Chadron State's Brodie Roden garners honors at RMAC Indoor Championships

Chadron State sophomore Brodie Roden was named the Male Athlete of the Meet at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Track Championships this past weekend.
The Riverton High graduate, won the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.39 seconds to set a school and conference meet record and won the 200 with a 21.8. Roden, along with Douglas grad Harley Rhoades, also ran on the Eagles' 4x400 relay team that finished third.
Roden's time in the 400 earned him All-Region honors and puts him No. 11 in Division II. He will conclude his sophomore indoor campaign at the NCAA DII Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 13-14 in Birmingham, Alabama.