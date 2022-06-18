Champions are crowned at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday

The 74th edition of the College National Finals Rodeo came to a close Saturday night inside the Ford Wyoming Center, with champions crowned in nine individual events. Eight contestants were back to defend their titles, but none of them were able to do so.

Bareback bronc riding

Ty Pope picked a great time to have his best ride of the week. The Missouri Valley College cowboy scored 85.0 points on Vold Rodeo's Captain Hook to win the average title with 318.5 points on four head.

Missouri Valley College teammate Cole Franks, the defending national champ, finished second with 318.0 points after an 81.5 on Vold Rodeo's Spicy Chicken.

Sam Houston State's Lane McGehee, who won the bareback title as a freshman in 2017, had an 81.0 on Vold Rodeo's Copycat Valley to finish third in the average with 315.5 points.

Tie-down roping

The tie-down title will remain at Panola College. Kincade Henry made sure of that with a four-run time of 38.1 seconds after a 9.0-second run in the short go. Defending national champ Macon Murphy of Panola College had a no-time.

Cisco College's Trevor Hale set an arena record with a 7.1-second run. Casper College freshman Linkyn Petersek came into Saturday second in the average but had a no-time.

Breakaway roping

Texas A&M-Commerce graduate student Bryana Lehrmann had a 2.6-second run to rope herself a national title with a four-run time of 9.2 seconds.

Lehrmann's path to the title became a lot easier before she backed into the box as contenders Alli Masters of Southwestern Oklahoma State and Madalyn Richards of Texas A&M had no-times and Sarah Angelone of Tarleton State broke the barrier.

Cokeville native Kaylee Cornia, who competes for Idaho State, won the short go with a 2.3-second run.

Saddle bronc riding

McNeese State's Shea Fournier entered the short go trailing teammate Ryder Sanford by 2.5 points. Fournier put pressure on Sanford with an 81.0-point ride on Vold Rodeo's Jerry's Delight. Sanford, the last saddle bronc rider out of the chutes, had a solid run working on Frontier Rodeo's Tickled Pink before getting bucked off short of the 8-second buzzer.

Fournier finished with a four-head score of 315 points to win the average, with Tarleton State's Cash Wilson finishing as the reserve champ with 308.5 points. Wilson did win the round with an 82.0 on Vold Rodeo's Im'a Be.

Steer wrestling

Tarleton State's Walt Arnold was leading the average standings all week, and that's just where the senior remained Saturday. Arnold had a 6.5-second run to finish with a time of 16.9 seconds on four runs.

Defending national champ Gavin Soileau of McNeese State had to settle for the reserve champion title this year with an 18.7.

Goat tying

Cochise College's Maddee Doerr and McNeese State's Kamryn Duncan shared the national title as both goat tyers finished with a four-run time of 24.9 seconds.

Sam Houston State's Mersadie Martin, who held the lead after three go-rounds, had a no-time when her goat didn't stay tied.

Team roping

Riley Kittle of Cisco College and Jace Helton of Weatherford College came into the short go 5 seconds back of the top-two teams. The team ropers had to settle for an 11.3-second run after catching just one leg, but that proved to be enough to win a national title.

Defending champs Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson of Casper College and Mason Moore of Sam Houston State and Logan Moore of Wharton Junior College both recorded no-times.

Barrel racing

Southwestern Oklahoma State's Sadie Wolaver had a 14.14-second run to win the title with a four-run time of 56.86 seconds. East Mississippi CC's Taycie Matthews won the round with a 13.86.

Bull riding

Three Rivers College's Casey Roberts was the only one of the eight bull riders to make it to the 8-second buzzer, scoring 82.5 points on Vold Rodeo's Out Cold, to win the average with 239.5 points on three head.

