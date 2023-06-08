Can’t make it to Las Vegas in December to watch the National Finals Rodeo in person?

No worries, rodeo fans can catch the sport’s future stars, and some of its current ones, starting Sunday in Casper when the College National Finals Rodeo begins its seven-day run at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The CNFR has long been a stopping point for some of the nation’s top cowboys and cowgirls, and this year’s rodeo is no different. In fact, two of this year’s contestants — tie-down roper Kincade Henry and bull rider Tristen Hutchings — made their NFR debuts last year.

Hutchings, who competes for Sul Ross State, finished third in the final Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, winning nearly $380,000 for the season. The Monteview, Idaho, cowboy won four go-rounds at the NFR and finished fourth in the average. Hutchings is no stranger to the CNFR, either, winning the national championship in 2021 and finishing as the reserve champion last year. He is currently 12th in the world standings.

Henry won the national championship while competing for Panola College last year and carried that success onto the PRCA circuit, finishing ninth in the world standings with more than $217,000. This year Henry, who is currently No. 27 in the world standings, will compete for Texas A&M-Commerce at the college finals.

Other CNFR contestants who are currently in position to end their seasons in Vegas — the top 15 competitors in each event qualify for the NFR — are bareback bronc riders Kade Sonnier (McNeese State) and Luke Thrash (Southeastern Oklahoma State), steer wrestler Cash Robb (Texas A&M-Commerce), team roping brothers J.C. and L.J. Yeahquo (Oklahoma State) and barrel racer Taycie Matthews (West Alabama).

Sonnier is currently No. 7 in the world bareback standings with Thrash right behind him at No. 8. Right behind them at No. 9 is Buffalo native Cole Reiner, who finished fourth at the 2019 CNFR while riding for Casper College. Reiner has qualified for the NFR the past three years.

Robb, a former Junior World Finals champ, is making his CNFR debut but is no stranger to rodeo’s bright lights. The Altamont, Utah, bulldogger won more than $10,000 at the San Angelo (Texas) rodeo in April and currently sits No. 10 in the world standings.

The Yeahquo brothers made it to the short go-round of last year’s CNFR and are currently No. 6 in the world standings. The two already have six first-place finishes this season, including the San Angelo Rodeo, where they pocketed nearly $15,000 apiece.

Matthews won the short go at last year’s CNFR and enters this year’s rodeo 11th in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association standings.

And while the CNFR doesn’t necessarily guarantee success on the PRCA circuit, it has served as a coming-out party for some cowboys in recent years.

Haven Meged was the 2019 college finals tie-down roping national champion and six months later added an NFR gold buckle to his collection. That same year, Casper College team roper Trey Yates won both the CNFR and the NFR average title.

Bareback rider Kaycee Feild was a national champion in 2008 and has gone on to win six world championships (2011-14, 2020-21).

On the other end of the spectrum are cowboys who had success but didn’t win titles at the CNFR before going on to win gold buckles at the NFR.

Sage Kimzey definitely falls into that category. The bull rider finished second at the 2014 college finals but later that year in Vegas he won the first of six consecutive world championships. He later added two more, winning in 2020-21.

And Zeke Thurston, who was the reserve champion by 0.5 points in 2014 while competing for Sheridan College, has gone on to win three world titles (2016, 2019, 2022).

That’s just the short list.

After the CNFR some contestants will head home or maybe back to school, while others will get in their rigs and hit the road in search of another rodeo and a big payday. For one week, though, they’ll be in Casper. Enjoy.