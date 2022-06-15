College National Finals contestants make push for National Finals Rodeo

A handful of contestants at this year's College National Finals Rodeo will be making a push to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo as soon as the CNFR finishes on Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Sul Ross State bull rider Tristen Hutchings will get an early start on Thursday when he is scheduled to compete in the Reno Xtreme Bulls event in Reno, Nevada.

"I bulldog on Wednesday night and then I'll drive to Denver and fly to Reno," Hutchings said after taking the lead in the average at the CNFR on Tuesday night. "And then I'll be back here Saturday night for the short go."

Hutchings is currently 24th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

The bareback bronc riding at this year's college finals features three cowboys currently in the top 25 of the world standings. Missouri Valley College's Cole Franks, the defending national champ who is leading the average, is sixth in the world standings. He finished third in the final world standings last year.

He's joined by Sam Houston State's Lane McGehee, the 2017 national champ, who is 20th and McNeese State's Waylon Bourgeois, who is 25th.

In the saddle bronc, Western Texas College's Damian Brennan is 26th and Tarleton State's Cash Wilson is 30th.

Tarleton State steer wrestler Walt Arnold, who was leading the average after two rounds, is 23rd in the world standings. And Panola College tie-down roper Kincade Henry, who was also leading the average after two rounds, is eighth in the tie-down standings.

This year's NFR is scheduled for Dec. 1-10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0