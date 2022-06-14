College National Finals Rodeo 2nd round results

Second-round winners
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Denton Jacobson, 81 points on Vold Rodeo's Grubby Spoon; Donny Proffit, University of Wyoming, 79.5; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 79.5; Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 79.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 79.5; Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State, 77.5; Cooper Cooke, Western Texas College, 77.5; Myles Carlson, Casper College, 76.0.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 79.5 points on Brookman's Superstitious; Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 79.0; Damian Brennan, Western Texas College, 78.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 77.0; Isaac Richard, McNeese State, 76.0; Garrett Cunningham, Montana State-Northern, 75.5; Sage Miller, Laramie County Community College, 74.0; Cable Wareham, Fort Scott Community College, 73.5.
BULL RIDING: Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 84.5 points on Southwick's Black John; Andy Guzman, Mesalands Community College, 80.0; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 78.0; Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 78.0; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 69.0.
People are also reading…
STEER WRESTLING: Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 3.4 seconds; Cole Eiguren, Weber State, 3.6; Kaden Greenfield, Northwestern Oklahoma State, 3.8; Cache Burnside, Central Arizona College, 4.1; Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 4.2; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 4.4.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 8.4 seconds; Hiyo Yazzie, Navajo College, 8.7; Wyatt Crandall, Ranger College, 9.4; Brayden Roe, Tarleton State, 10.7; Clay Livengood, East Mississippi Community College, 10.8; Kincade Henry, Panola College, 11.0; Linkyn Petersek, Casper College, 11.0; Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 11.0.
TEAM ROPING: Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton Junior College, and Riley Rieken, Panola College/Devon Johnson, Trinity Valley, and Corben Culley, Western Oklahoma State/Shane Jenkins, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 5.3 seconds; Will McCraw/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 7.0; Logan Graham/Latham Dickson, Southern Arkansas, 7.3; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 7.7; Dylan Orr/Wyatt Vankoll, Blue Mountain Community College, 8.5; Cooper Cowan/Cade Cowan, East Mississippi Community College, 9.9; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 9.9.
BARREL RACING: Emma Smith Texas A&M, 14.18 seconds; Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.24; Maren Powers, Fresno State, 14.25; Victoria Procter, Texas A&M, 14.31; Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 14.31; Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 14.32; Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.33; Shaw Nelson, South Dakota State, 14.33.
BREAKAWAY ROPING: Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, and Bryana Lehmann, Texas A&M, 1.7 seconds; Ashley Henderson, Pearl River Community College, 1.9; Sarah Angelone, Tarleton State, 2.0; Kimberly Williams, Walla Walla Community College, 2.1; Zoie Bedke, Idaho State, 2.3; Jacee Currin, Montana State, 2.3; Libby Swan, College of Southern Idaho, 2.4; Kaylee Cornia, Idaho State, 2.4; Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 2.4.
GOAT TYING: Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.0 seconds; Taylour Latham, University of Wyoming, 6.1; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 6.1; Jaicee Bastian, Utah Valley University, 6.1; Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.1; Lakin Cunningham, Missouri Valley College, 6.3; Mayce Marek, Texas A&M-Commerce, 6.3; Heather McLaughlin, University of West Alabama, 6.3.