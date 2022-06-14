 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College National Finals Rodeo 2nd round results

College National Finals Rodeo

University of Wyoming bareback bronc rider Donny Proffit rides Frontier Rodeo's Golden Girls at the College National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday, June, 14, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Second-round winners

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Denton Jacobson, 81 points on Vold Rodeo's Grubby Spoon; Donny Proffit, University of Wyoming, 79.5; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 79.5; Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 79.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 79.5; Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State, 77.5; Cooper Cooke, Western Texas College, 77.5; Myles Carlson, Casper College, 76.0.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 79.5 points on Brookman's Superstitious; Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 79.0; Damian Brennan, Western Texas College, 78.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 77.0; Isaac Richard, McNeese State, 76.0; Garrett Cunningham, Montana State-Northern, 75.5; Sage Miller, Laramie County Community College, 74.0; Cable Wareham, Fort Scott Community College, 73.5.

BULL RIDING: Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 84.5 points on Southwick's Black John; Andy Guzman, Mesalands Community College, 80.0; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 78.0; Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 78.0; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 69.0.

STEER WRESTLING: Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 3.4 seconds; Cole Eiguren, Weber State, 3.6; Kaden Greenfield, Northwestern Oklahoma State, 3.8; Cache Burnside, Central Arizona College, 4.1; Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 4.2; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 4.4.

TIE-DOWN ROPING: Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 8.4 seconds; Hiyo Yazzie, Navajo College, 8.7; Wyatt Crandall, Ranger College, 9.4; Brayden Roe, Tarleton State, 10.7; Clay Livengood, East Mississippi Community College, 10.8; Kincade Henry, Panola College, 11.0; Linkyn Petersek, Casper College, 11.0; Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 11.0.

TEAM ROPING: Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton Junior College, and Riley Rieken, Panola College/Devon Johnson, Trinity Valley, and Corben Culley, Western Oklahoma State/Shane Jenkins, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 5.3 seconds; Will McCraw/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 7.0; Logan Graham/Latham Dickson, Southern Arkansas, 7.3; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 7.7; Dylan Orr/Wyatt Vankoll, Blue Mountain Community College, 8.5; Cooper Cowan/Cade Cowan, East Mississippi Community College, 9.9; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 9.9.

BARREL RACING: Emma Smith Texas A&M, 14.18 seconds; Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.24; Maren Powers, Fresno State, 14.25; Victoria Procter, Texas A&M, 14.31; Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 14.31; Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 14.32; Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.33; Shaw Nelson, South Dakota State, 14.33.

BREAKAWAY ROPING: Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, and Bryana Lehmann, Texas A&M, 1.7 seconds; Ashley Henderson, Pearl River Community College, 1.9; Sarah Angelone, Tarleton State, 2.0; Kimberly Williams, Walla Walla Community College, 2.1; Zoie Bedke, Idaho State, 2.3; Jacee Currin, Montana State, 2.3; Libby Swan, College of Southern Idaho, 2.4; Kaylee Cornia, Idaho State, 2.4; Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 2.4.

GOAT TYING: Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.0 seconds; Taylour Latham, University of Wyoming, 6.1; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 6.1; Jaicee Bastian, Utah Valley University, 6.1; Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.1; Lakin Cunningham, Missouri Valley College, 6.3; Mayce Marek, Texas A&M-Commerce, 6.3; Heather McLaughlin, University of West Alabama, 6.3.

