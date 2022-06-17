 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College National Finals Rodeo average leaders after the 3rd go-round

College National Finals Rodeo

Missouri Valley College's Ty Pope waits behind the bucking chutes before the College National Finals Rodeo on Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Average leaders through Friday

(top 12 advance to Saturday’s short go-round)

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 236.0 points; Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State, 234.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 233.5; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 231.0; Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 230.0; Myles Carlson, Casper College, 223.5; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 222.0; Kolt Dement, Panola College, 221.5; Denton Jacobson, Fort Scott CC, 220.5; Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State, 218.5; Brice Patterson, University of Wyoming, 216.0; Cooper Cooke, Western Texas College, 214.5; Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 214.5.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 236.5; Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 234.0 points; Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 226.5; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 222.5; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 221.0; Cable Wareham, Fort Scott CC, 212.0; John Allen, Iowa Central CC, 208.0; Sage Miller, Laramie County CC, 207.5; Luke Price, Fort Scott CC, 198.0; Stade Riggs, Northern Arizona, 197.0; (on two) Garrett Cunningham, Montana State-Northern, 150.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 149.5.

BULL RIDING: (on two) Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 167.0 points; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 159.0; Andy Guzman, Mesalands CC, 157.5; Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 157.0; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 141.5; (on one) Rawley Johnson, Western Texas College, 82.0; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 78.0; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, 68.5.

STEER WRESTLING: Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 13.2 seconds; Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 13.7; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 14.5; Ty Allred, Tarleton State, 18.4; Austin Hurlburt, University of Wyoming, 19.0; Gus Franzen, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 22.1; Mike Nannini, Montana State, 23.1; Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 24.3; Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 24.7; Garrett Shell, Feather River College, 25.2; Cache Burnside, Central Arizona College, 27.0; Sterling Lee, Dickinson State, 27.1.

TIE-DOWN ROPING: Kincade Henry, Panola College, 29.1 seconds; Linkyn Petersek, Casper College, 30.9; Brayden Roe, Tarleton State, 31.7; Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 32.2; Trevor Hale, Cisco College, 32.6; Kase Bacque, Sam Houston State, 33.2; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 33.7; Scott Halvorsen, Iowa Central CC, 35.0; Marley Berger, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 35.7; Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 36.1; Myles Kenzy, Gillette College, 38.2; Monty James, Central Arizona College, 41.0.

TEAM ROPING: Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton County CC, 18.0 seconds; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 18.5; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 23.1; Clay Cherry/Logan Cullen, Central Arizona College, 23.5; Nevada Berquist/Braden Brost, Casper College, 24.9; Cobie Dodds, Feather River College/Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 28.2; Dylan Orr/Wyatt Vankoll, Blue Mountain CC, 28.7; Will McCraw/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 30.0; Logan Graham/Latham Dickson, Southern Arkansas, 35.1; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College/Jaken Todacheenie, Northern Pioneer College, 38.3; Trystin Hooper, West Hills College/David Stark, Fresno State, 40.6; (on two) JC Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State/LJ Yeahquo, Oklahoma State, 14.9.

BARREL RACING: Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 42.72 seconds; Victoria Procter, Texas A&M, 43.06; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 43.13; Emma Smith, Texas A&M, 43.21; Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 43.21; Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 43.24; Ellie Bard, Gillette College, 43.28; Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 43.37; 43.37; Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 43.39; Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 43.43; Kiara Begay, University of Arizona, 43.44; Shaw Nelson, South Dakota State, 43.69.

BREAKAWAY ROPING: Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A&M-Commerce, 6.6 seconds; Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 7.1; Sarah Angelone, Tarleton State, 7.3; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, 7.6; Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 7.6; Mikenna Schauer, Montana State-Northern, 7.7; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 7.7; Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State, 7.8; McKenna Brennan, Panhandle State, 8.3; Molly Salmond, Montana State, 8.4; Kaylee Cornia, Idaho State, 8.6; Gracely Speth, Cal Poly-SLO, 8.8.

GOAT TYING: Mersadie Martin, Same Houston State, 18.6 seconds; Aimee Davis, Cal Poly-SLO, 18.7; Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly-SLO, 18.7; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 18.9; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 18.9; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 19.0; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 19.1; Kristin Reaves, Weatherford College, 19.5; Jaicee Bastian, Utah Valley University, 19.8; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 19.9; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 19.9; Wacey Day, Northeastern JC, 20.0.

