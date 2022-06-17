College National Finals Rodeo average leaders after the 3rd go-round

Average leaders through Friday
(top 12 advance to Saturday’s short go-round)
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 236.0 points; Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State, 234.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 233.5; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 231.0; Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 230.0; Myles Carlson, Casper College, 223.5; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 222.0; Kolt Dement, Panola College, 221.5; Denton Jacobson, Fort Scott CC, 220.5; Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State, 218.5; Brice Patterson, University of Wyoming, 216.0; Cooper Cooke, Western Texas College, 214.5; Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 214.5.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 236.5; Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 234.0 points; Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 226.5; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 222.5; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 221.0; Cable Wareham, Fort Scott CC, 212.0; John Allen, Iowa Central CC, 208.0; Sage Miller, Laramie County CC, 207.5; Luke Price, Fort Scott CC, 198.0; Stade Riggs, Northern Arizona, 197.0; (on two) Garrett Cunningham, Montana State-Northern, 150.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 149.5.
BULL RIDING: (on two) Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 167.0 points; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 159.0; Andy Guzman, Mesalands CC, 157.5; Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 157.0; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 141.5; (on one) Rawley Johnson, Western Texas College, 82.0; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 78.0; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, 68.5.
STEER WRESTLING: Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 13.2 seconds; Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 13.7; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 14.5; Ty Allred, Tarleton State, 18.4; Austin Hurlburt, University of Wyoming, 19.0; Gus Franzen, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 22.1; Mike Nannini, Montana State, 23.1; Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 24.3; Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 24.7; Garrett Shell, Feather River College, 25.2; Cache Burnside, Central Arizona College, 27.0; Sterling Lee, Dickinson State, 27.1.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: Kincade Henry, Panola College, 29.1 seconds; Linkyn Petersek, Casper College, 30.9; Brayden Roe, Tarleton State, 31.7; Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 32.2; Trevor Hale, Cisco College, 32.6; Kase Bacque, Sam Houston State, 33.2; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 33.7; Scott Halvorsen, Iowa Central CC, 35.0; Marley Berger, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 35.7; Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 36.1; Myles Kenzy, Gillette College, 38.2; Monty James, Central Arizona College, 41.0.
TEAM ROPING: Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton County CC, 18.0 seconds; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 18.5; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 23.1; Clay Cherry/Logan Cullen, Central Arizona College, 23.5; Nevada Berquist/Braden Brost, Casper College, 24.9; Cobie Dodds, Feather River College/Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 28.2; Dylan Orr/Wyatt Vankoll, Blue Mountain CC, 28.7; Will McCraw/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 30.0; Logan Graham/Latham Dickson, Southern Arkansas, 35.1; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College/Jaken Todacheenie, Northern Pioneer College, 38.3; Trystin Hooper, West Hills College/David Stark, Fresno State, 40.6; (on two) JC Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State/LJ Yeahquo, Oklahoma State, 14.9.
BARREL RACING: Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 42.72 seconds; Victoria Procter, Texas A&M, 43.06; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 43.13; Emma Smith, Texas A&M, 43.21; Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 43.21; Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 43.24; Ellie Bard, Gillette College, 43.28; Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 43.37; 43.37; Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 43.39; Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 43.43; Kiara Begay, University of Arizona, 43.44; Shaw Nelson, South Dakota State, 43.69.
BREAKAWAY ROPING: Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A&M-Commerce, 6.6 seconds; Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 7.1; Sarah Angelone, Tarleton State, 7.3; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, 7.6; Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 7.6; Mikenna Schauer, Montana State-Northern, 7.7; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 7.7; Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State, 7.8; McKenna Brennan, Panhandle State, 8.3; Molly Salmond, Montana State, 8.4; Kaylee Cornia, Idaho State, 8.6; Gracely Speth, Cal Poly-SLO, 8.8.
GOAT TYING: Mersadie Martin, Same Houston State, 18.6 seconds; Aimee Davis, Cal Poly-SLO, 18.7; Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly-SLO, 18.7; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 18.9; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 18.9; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 19.0; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 19.1; Kristin Reaves, Weatherford College, 19.5; Jaicee Bastian, Utah Valley University, 19.8; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 19.9; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 19.9; Wacey Day, Northeastern JC, 20.0.