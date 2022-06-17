College National Finals Rodeo average leaders through Thursday

Average leaders through Thursday
(top 12 advance to Saturday's short go-round)
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 236.0 points; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 233.5; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 231.0; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 222.0; Kolt Dement, Panola College, 221.5; Denton Jacobson, Fort Scott CC, 220.5; Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State, 218.5; Brice Patterson, University of Wyoming, 216.0; Cooper Cooke, Western Texas College, 214.5; Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 214.5; Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 213.5; Trevor Kay, Montana Western, 211.0.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 234.0 points; Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 226.5; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 222.5; John Allen, Iowa Central CC, 208.0; Sage Miller, Laramie County CC, 207.5; Stade Riggs, Northern Arizona, 197.0; (on two) Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 163.0; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 153.0; Garrett Cunningham, Montana State-Northern, 150.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 149.5; Damian Brennan, Western Texas College, 149.0; Cable Wareham, Fort Scott CC, 145.0.
BULL RIDING: (on two) Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 167.0 points; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 159.0; Andy Guzman, Mesalands CC, 157.5; Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 157.0; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 141.5; (on one) TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 78.0; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, 68.5.
STEER WRESTLING: Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 13.2 seconds; Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 13.7; Ty Allred, Tarleton State, 18.4; Austin Hurlburt, University of Wyoming, 19.0; Mike Nannini, Montana State, 23.1; Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 24.3; Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 24.7; Garrett Shell, Feather River College, 25.2; Cache Burnside, Central Arizona College, 27.0; Sterling Lee, Dickinson State, 27.1; Zane Taylor, Treasure Valley CC, 46.6; Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 51.4.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: Kincade Henry, Panola College, 29.1 seconds; Linkyn Petersek, Casper College, 30.9; Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 32.2; Kase Bacque, Sam Houston State, 33.2; Scott Halvorsen, Iowa Central CC, 35.0; Marley Berger, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 35.7; Myles Kenzy, Gillette College, 38.2; Monty James, Central Arizona College, 41.0; Cash Enderli, Weatherford College, 41.4; Tanner Brown, East Mississippi CC, 42.7; Caleb Berquist, Montana State, 44.0; (on two) Clay Livengood, East Mississippi CC, 21.3.
TEAM ROPING: Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton County CC, 18.0 seconds; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 23.1; Nevada Berquist/Braden Brost, Casper College, 24.9; Cobie Dodds, Feather River College/Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 28.2; Will McCraw/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 30.0; Logan Graham/Latham Dickson, Southern Arkansas, 35.1; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College/Jaken Todacheenie, Northern Pioneer College, 38.3; Trystin Hooper, West Hills College/David Stark, Fresno State, 40.6; (on two) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 13.5; Cutter Machado, Cal Poly-SLO/Wyatt Hansen, West Hills College, 16.5; Clay Cherry/Logan Cullen, Central Arizona College, 16.6; Dylan Orr/Wyatt VanKoll, Blue Mountain CC, 16.8.
BARREL RACING: Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 42.72 seconds; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 43.13; Emma Smith, Texas A&M, 43.21; Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 43.21; Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 43.24; Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 43.37; 43.37; Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 43.39; Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 43.43; Kiara Begay, University of Arizona, 43.44; Maren Powers, Fresno State, 43.71; Kelly Bang, Dickinson State, 43.75; Shelby Higgins, College of Southern Idaho, 43.82.
BREAKAWAY ROPING: Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 7.1 seconds; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, 7.6; Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 7.6; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 7.7; Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State, 7.8; Molly Salmond, Montana State, 8.4; Gracely Speth, Cal Poly-SLO, 8.8; Catherine Clayton, Cochise College, 9.5; Emily Knust, Gillette College, 9.7; Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly-SLO, 11.5; Kimberly Williams, Walla Walla CC, 16.4; Carly Christian, Texas Tech, 19.6.
GOAT TYING: Aimee Davis, Cal Poly-SLO, 18.7 seconds; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 18.9; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 19.1; Jaicee Bastian, Utah Valley University, 19.8; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 19.9; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 19.9; Wacey Day, Northeastern JC, 20.0; Lakin Cunningham, Missouri Valley College, 20.2; Jessi Jane Portenier, Cochise College, 20.2; Kelsey Lensegrav, University of Wyoming, 20.4; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, 20.4; Mikenna Schauer, Montana State-Northern, 20.5.