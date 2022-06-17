 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College National Finals Rodeo average leaders through Thursday

  • Updated
College National Finals Rodeo

Southwestern Oklahoma State's Sadie Wolaver races around the final barrel on Princess during the College National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Average leaders through Thursday

(top 12 advance to Saturday's short go-round)

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 236.0 points; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 233.5; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 231.0; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 222.0; Kolt Dement, Panola College, 221.5; Denton Jacobson, Fort Scott CC, 220.5; Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State, 218.5; Brice Patterson, University of Wyoming, 216.0; Cooper Cooke, Western Texas College, 214.5; Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 214.5; Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 213.5; Trevor Kay, Montana Western, 211.0.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 234.0 points; Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 226.5; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 222.5; John Allen, Iowa Central CC, 208.0; Sage Miller, Laramie County CC, 207.5; Stade Riggs, Northern Arizona, 197.0; (on two) Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 163.0; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 153.0; Garrett Cunningham, Montana State-Northern, 150.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 149.5; Damian Brennan, Western Texas College, 149.0; Cable Wareham, Fort Scott CC, 145.0.

BULL RIDING: (on two) Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 167.0 points; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 159.0; Andy Guzman, Mesalands CC, 157.5; Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 157.0; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 141.5; (on one) TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 78.0; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, 68.5.

STEER WRESTLING: Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 13.2 seconds; Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 13.7; Ty Allred, Tarleton State, 18.4; Austin Hurlburt, University of Wyoming, 19.0; Mike Nannini, Montana State, 23.1; Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 24.3; Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 24.7; Garrett Shell, Feather River College, 25.2; Cache Burnside, Central Arizona College, 27.0; Sterling Lee, Dickinson State, 27.1; Zane Taylor, Treasure Valley CC, 46.6; Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 51.4.

TIE-DOWN ROPING: Kincade Henry, Panola College, 29.1 seconds; Linkyn Petersek, Casper College, 30.9; Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 32.2; Kase Bacque, Sam Houston State, 33.2; Scott Halvorsen, Iowa Central CC, 35.0; Marley Berger, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 35.7; Myles Kenzy, Gillette College, 38.2; Monty James, Central Arizona College, 41.0; Cash Enderli, Weatherford College, 41.4; Tanner Brown, East Mississippi CC, 42.7; Caleb Berquist, Montana State, 44.0; (on two) Clay Livengood, East Mississippi CC, 21.3.

TEAM ROPING: Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton County CC, 18.0 seconds; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 23.1; Nevada Berquist/Braden Brost, Casper College, 24.9; Cobie Dodds, Feather River College/Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 28.2; Will McCraw/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 30.0; Logan Graham/Latham Dickson, Southern Arkansas, 35.1; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College/Jaken Todacheenie, Northern Pioneer College, 38.3; Trystin Hooper, West Hills College/David Stark, Fresno State, 40.6; (on two) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 13.5; Cutter Machado, Cal Poly-SLO/Wyatt Hansen, West Hills College, 16.5; Clay Cherry/Logan Cullen, Central Arizona College, 16.6; Dylan Orr/Wyatt VanKoll, Blue Mountain CC, 16.8.

BARREL RACING: Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 42.72 seconds; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 43.13; Emma Smith, Texas A&M, 43.21; Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 43.21; Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 43.24; Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 43.37; 43.37; Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 43.39; Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 43.43; Kiara Begay, University of Arizona, 43.44; Maren Powers, Fresno State, 43.71; Kelly Bang, Dickinson State, 43.75; Shelby Higgins, College of Southern Idaho, 43.82.

BREAKAWAY ROPING: Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 7.1 seconds; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, 7.6; Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 7.6; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 7.7; Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State, 7.8; Molly Salmond, Montana State, 8.4; Gracely Speth, Cal Poly-SLO, 8.8; Catherine Clayton, Cochise College, 9.5; Emily Knust, Gillette College, 9.7; Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly-SLO, 11.5; Kimberly Williams, Walla Walla CC, 16.4; Carly Christian, Texas Tech, 19.6.

GOAT TYING: Aimee Davis, Cal Poly-SLO, 18.7 seconds; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 18.9; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 19.1; Jaicee Bastian, Utah Valley University, 19.8; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 19.9; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 19.9; Wacey Day, Northeastern JC, 20.0; Lakin Cunningham, Missouri Valley College, 20.2; Jessi Jane Portenier, Cochise College, 20.2; Kelsey Lensegrav, University of Wyoming, 20.4; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, 20.4; Mikenna Schauer, Montana State-Northern, 20.5.

