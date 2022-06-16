College National Finals Rodeo average leaders through Wednesday

Average leaders through Wednesday
(top 12 advance to Saturday's short go-round)
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 236.0 points; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 233.5; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 231.0; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 222.0; Denton Jacobson, Fort Scott CC, 220.5; Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 210.5; Kade Sonnier, McNeese State, 204.5; Cooper Filipek, Mesalands CC, 204.0; Matthew Tuni, Fort Lewis College, 196.5; Sebastian Hotalen, Dixie State, 196.5; Wes Shaw, College of Southern Idaho, 171.5; (on two) Myles Carlson, Casper College, 157.5.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 234.0 points; Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 226.5; John Allen, Iowa Central CC, 208.0; Sage Miller, Laramie County CC, 207.5; (on two) Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 163.0; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 153.0; Garrett Cunningham, Montana State-Northern, 150.0; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 147.5; Cable Wareham, Fort Scott CC, 145.0; Jack Smithson, Tennessee-Martin, 144.5; Carson Klingler, Montana Western, 144.0; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 138.5.
BULL RIDING: Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 167.0 points; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 159.0; Andy Guzman, Mesalands CC, 157.5; Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 157.0; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 141.5; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 78.0; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, 68.5.
STEER WRESTLING: Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 13.7 seconds; Ty Allred, Tarleton State, 18.4; Mike Nannini, Montana State, 23.1; Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 24.3; Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 24.7; Cache Burnside, Central Arizona College, 27.0; Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 51.4; (on two) Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 8.4; Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 10.7; Garrett Elmore, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 11.2; Blake Betz, Blue Mountain CC, 11.6; Cam Jensen, University of Wyoming, 12.5.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: Kincade Henry, Panola College, 29.1 seconds; Linkyn Petersek, Casper College, 30.9; Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 32.2; Kase Bacque, Sam Houston State, 33.2; Myles Kenzy, Gillette College, 38.2; Monty James, Central Arizona College, 41.0; Tanner Brown, East Mississippi CC, 42.7; Caleb Berquist, Montana State, 44.0; (on two) Clay Livengood, East Mississippi CC, 21.3; Chadron Coffield, University of Wyoming, 21.6; Brayden Roe, Tarleton State, 21.8.
TEAM ROPING: Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton County CC, 18.0 seconds; Riley Kittle, Cisco College/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 23.1; Will McCraw/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 30.0; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College/Jaken Todacheenie, Northern Pioneer College, 38.3; Trystin Hooper, West Hills College/David Stark, Fresno State, 40.6; (on two) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 13.5; Cobie Dodds, Feather River College/Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 15.5; Cutter Machado, Cal Poly-SLO/Wyatt Hansen, West Hills College, 16.5; Clay Cherry/Logan Cullen, Central Arizona College, 16.6; Dylan Orr/Wyatt VanKoll, Blue Mountain CC, 16.8; Devon Johnson, Trinity Valley CC/Riley Rieken, Panola College, 16.8; Nevada Berquist/Braden Brost, Casper College, 17.9.
BARREL RACING: Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 42.72 seconds; Emma Smith, Texas A&M, 43.21; Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 43.21; Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 43.24; Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 43.37; 43.37; Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 43.43; Kiara Begay, University of Arizona, 43.44; Kelly Bang, Dickinson State, 43.75; Madison Camozzi, Cal Poly-SLO, 43.82; Brittney Cox, Montana State-Northern, 43.89; Rebecca St. Martin, University of West Alabama, 44.00; Kierstan Pettus, Central Arizona College, 44.37.
BREAKAWAY ROPING: Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 7.1 seconds; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, 7.6; Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 7.6; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 7.7; Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State, 7.8; Catherine Clayton, Cochise College, 9.5; Emily Knust, Gillette College, 9.7; Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly-SLO, 11.5; Kimberly Williams, Walla Walla CC, 16.4; (on two) Wacey Day, Northeastern JC, 4.3; Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A&M-Commerce, 4.4; Sarah Angelone, Tarleton State, 4.4.
GOAT TYING: Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 18.9 seconds; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 19.1; Jaicee Bastian, Utah Valley University, 19.8; Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 19.9; Hailey Garrison, Montana State, 19.9; Wacey Day, Northeastern JC, 20.0; Lakin Cunningham, Missouri Valley College, 20.2; Jessi Jane Portenier, Cochise College, 20.2; Kelsey Lensegrav, University of Wyoming, 20.4; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, 20.4; Mikenna Schauer, Montana State-Northern, 20.5; Emily Knust, Gillette College, 20.7.