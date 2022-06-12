College National Finals Rodeo results for Sunday

First go-round winners
Saddle Bronc Riding: Ryder Sanford, McNeese State, 83.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Memphis King; Brody Wells, Tarleton State, 80.0; Cash Wilson, Tarleton State, 79.0; Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 78.5; Jack Smithson, Tennessee-Martin, 76.0; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 75.5; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 75.0; Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 74.5; Garrett Cunningham, New Mexico Technical College, 74.5.
Bareback Bronc Riding: Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 82.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Delta Ship; Myles Carlson, Casper College, 81.5; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 80.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 79.5; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 78.0; Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 77.5; Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State, 77.5; Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 77.0.
Bull Riding: Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 79.0 points on Frontier Rodeo's 99 Problems; Andy Guzman, Mesalands Community College, 77.5; Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 75.0; Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 72.5; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, 68.5.
Breakaway Roping: Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, and Delaney Kunau, UNLV, 1.9 seconds; Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 2.2; Jayce Blake, Treasure Valley Community College, 2.3; Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State, 2.4; Gracely Speth, Cal Poly-SLO, 2.4; Wacey Day, Northeastern Junior College, 2.4; Sarah Angelone, Tarleton State, 2.4.