There were some familiar faces atop the College National Finals leader board after the first go-round came to an end Monday inside the Ford Wyoming Center.

Defending tie-down champion Kincade Henry from Texas A&M-Commerce won the first go with an 8.3-second run.

West Alabama barrel racer Taycie Matthews, who was the reserve champ last year and is currently No. 11 in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association world standings, won the first go with a time of 13.77 seconds.

Cal Poly's Aimee Davis won the goat tying with a 5.7 after finishing in a tie for fourth-place last year.

And Wharton Junior College team roper Logan Moore and partner Slade Wood from Southwestern Texas Junior College were the first go winners with a 4.8. Moore finished eighth roping with Sam Houston State's Mason Moore last year.

CNFR rookie Cash Robb crashed the veteran party when the Texas A&M-Commerce cowboy won the steer wrestling with a time of 3.8 seconds.

The Altamont, Utah, bulldogger might be making his first appearance at the college finals, but he is no stranger to competing on big stages. Robb is currently No. 11 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with almost $40,000 in winnings on the season.

Monday also saw the beginning of the second go-round in bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and breakaway roping.

Wyatt Phelps, a Sheridan College junior from Pinedale competing in his first college finals, scored 85.5 points on Brookman Rodeo's Left Lane to move to second in the go-round. Southeastern Oklahoma State's Caden Bunch had an 87.5 on Brookman Rodeo's Georges Pride to lead the way.

"I didn't show up the first round, but it felt good to show up the second round and get it done," Phelps said. "Exciting is really the only way I can put it. It's just really cool to be here in front of my home-state fans."

Phelps, who finished third in the Central Rocky Mountain Region to qualify for the CNFR, joined a select group of bull riders to make it to the 8-second buzzer through the first two days. He and Bunch had the only qualified rides Monday. Weatherford College's Dawson Gleaves won the first go with a 79 and Sul Ross State's Tristen Hutchings, the 2021 national champ, was second with a 67.

Those are the only qualified rides, though, as the bulls lead the bull riders 44-4.

"I was super lucky to draw that bull," Phelps said of Left Lane. "I didn't know anything about him until today so I didn't try to game plan for him. I just tried to match him jump for jump."

Gillette College freshman Haiden Thompson from Yoder continued her impressive run at the CNFR with a 2.1-second run to lead the second go of breakaway. She also leads the average with a two-run time of 5.0 seconds and tied for second in the first go of goat tying with a 5.9.

Montana State barrel racer Tayla Moeykens, the 2021 national champ, was the first competitor Monday morning and she set the pace with a 13.85-second run. That time held up through the next 45 barrel racers until the next-to-last cowgirl when Matthews had a 13.77.

The team roping run by Wood and Moore was the highlight of a round in which only 23 of 50 teams recorded a time. And only 14 of those 23 were penalty free.

The second go-round of the 2023 CNFR concludes Tuesday, with the first of five nightly performances beginning Tuesday night.

