Competitors tested early as CNFR gets underway in Casper

Cole Franks' broken wrist was put to an early test Sunday during the "Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway" matinee performance of the College National Finals Rodeo at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The defending national champion bareback bronc rider from Missouri Valley College drew Frontier Rodeo's Delta Ship, a horse with a National Finals Rodeo pedigree.

"I'm not gonna lie, I was a little nervous when I saw the draw," Franks said. "This was the first horse I've been on since I broke my wrist on May 1."

Franks proved up to the challenge. He scored 82.5 points aboard the bay horse to win the round.

"I'd never been on him before, but I had definitely seen him a bunch on TV," Franks said. "He was as good as I thought he would be."

So was Franks. He dug in as Delta Ship burst out of the chute and veered to the left. Franks stayed in the center when Delta Ship turned back to the middle of the arena and was still in good position when the 8-second buzzer sounded.

That makes Franks five-for-five on bareback horses at the CNFR after he rode all four last year on his way to winning the average with 330.5 points. The Clarendon, Texas, cowboy also finished 12th in saddle bronc riding to win the all-around title last year.

Franks' success continued on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit as he finished third in the 2021 world standings with more than $227,000. He placed in six of 10 rounds and earned more than $150,000 in his National Finals Rodeo debut.

None of that was on Franks' mind Sunday. He wrapped his broken wrist tight before putting on his glove and cinching it tight. After the ride, he took the tape off his wrist and stretched his hand while accepting congratulations from fellow competitors behind the bucking chutes.

"That went better than I thought it would," Franks admitted. "But now that I've got that one out of the way I'm ready to go."

Casper College freshman Myles Carlson was second in the round with an 81.5 on Vold Rodeo's Fatherly Love.

The horse initially stalled out of the chute, which allowed the cowboy from Evanston time to collect his thoughts.

"I was real tight at first," Carlson said. "But when the horse didn't go out and they closed the gate it gave me a chance to regroup. After that it was just like another practice run and I could go out and have fun."

Panola College's Gauge Murphy was third with an 80.5 and Missouri Valley College's Ty Pope was fourth with an 80 on Frontier Rodeo's Gun Point.

Saddle bronc riding

This isn't Ryder Sanford's first CNFR, but the McNeese State cowboy did something Sunday he failed to do in his rookie trip to the college finals two years ago -- cover his first horse. Sanford rode Frontier Rodeo's Memphis King for 83.5 points to win the first round of saddle bronc riding.

"That's the best start I've had here," Sanford admitted.

Sanford added that he was unfamiliar with Memphis King prior to his ride.

"I went on the Cowboy Channel and watched some of his rides," Sanford said. "I liked what I saw."

Sunday, the horse took Sanford for a ride right out of the chute. He bucked early and often, but Sanford remained in the center of the saddle.

"That start was a little surprising," Sanford said, "but I think it really helped me out with the points."

Powell native Brody Wells, who rodeos at Tarleton State, had a 79.5 on Frontier Rodeo's Sky Watch and teammate Cash Wilson followed with a 79. Casper College sophomore Quinten Taylor finished fourth with a 78.5 on Vold Rodeo's Jerry's Delight. Panhandle State's Ira Dickinson, who grew up in Rock Springs, finished 11th with a 73.

