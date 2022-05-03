Cowboys, cowgirls punch their tickets for College National Finals Rodeo

The College National Finals Rodeo is still two months away from taking over the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper -- the 2022 CNFR runs June 12-18 -- but a number of cowboys and cowgirls have already punched their tickets to the season-ending event.

Eight of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association's 11 regions have completed their regular seasons, with the remaining three set to do so in the next two weeks. The top two men's and women's teams from each region qualify for the CNFR, as do the top-three finishers in each event.

The Central Rocky Mountain Region, which serves as the hosting region for the CNFR and is comprised of schools from Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska, completed their 10-rodeo season last month. The University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls won the team titles, with the Casper College men's team and the Gillette College women's team set to join them at the college finals.

The UW men's team dominated the region all season, winning nine of 10 rodeos and is currently second in the national standings behind Ozark Region champion Missouri Valley College.

Wyoming has two competitors leading the national standings in Brice Patterson (bareback bronc riding) and Garrett Uptain (saddle bronc riding). UW bareback rider Donny Proffit from Kemmerer is third nationally.

Missouri Valley College is also strong in the roughstock events. Cole Franks is second in bareback and fifth in saddle bronc and leads the all-around standings. Franks won the bareback bronc riding national title while competing for Clarendon College. In addition, MVC's Ty Pope is fourth in bareback and eighth in saddle bronc and Nick Pelke is eighth in bareback.

Other event leaders in the national standings are Sul Ross State's Tristen Hutchings in bull riding, Montana State's Caleb Berquist in tie-down roping, East Mississippi State's Myles Neighbors in steer wrestling and Casper College's Kellan and Carson Johnson in team roping. The Johnsons, whose father Jhett is the Casper College rodeo coach, are the defending national champions. Hutchings will also be defending his title this year.

Along with Franks, Hutchings and the Johnson brothers, other competitors expected to be in Casper to defend their titles are McNeese State bulldogger Gavin Soileau, Panola College tie-down roper Macon Murphy, Montana State barrel racer Tayla Moeykens and Idaho State breakaway roper Zoie Bedke.

The Blue Mountain Community College women's team, which won the Northwest Region this past weekend, leads the national standings just ahead of fellow Northwest Region member Treasure Valley Community College.

Current national leaders for the women are East Mississippi State's Jaylie Matthews in barrel racing, New Mexico Tech's Mikenna Schauer in breakaway and University of West Alabama's Heather McLaughlin in goat tying. Walla Walla Community College's Kimberly Williams is atop the all-around standings.

