Cowboys, cowgirls punch their tickets to the College National Finals Rodeo short go

Friday night at the College National Finals Rodeo gives cowboys and cowgirls one final chance to move into the top 12 in the average and secure their spot in Saturday's short go-round at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Casper College team ropers Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson put themselves in position to defend their national championship with a 5.0-second run -- their fastest run of the week -- to move to second in the average. The brothers from Casper have a three-run time of 18.5 seconds heading into the short go. Wharton County College's Logan Moore and Sam Houston State's Mason Moore lead the way with an 18.0.

Johnson and Johnson also finished second in the third go behind the 4.8 posted by Casper College teammate Trae Smith and Gillette College's Bodie Mattson.

The goat tying produced a change at the top with Sam Houston State's Mersadie Martin posting a 5.9-second run to give her a three-run time of 18.6 seconds. She'll head into the short go just ahead of Cal Poly-SLO's Aimee Davis, who has an 18.7.

Earlier in the round, Missouri Valley College's Sheyenne Anderson had a 6.3-second run for an 18.9 on three to make for a crowded leader board.

Sam Houston State bareback bronc rider Lane McGehee will be chasing his second national title after his 81.5-point ride on Vold Rodeo's Classic Frontier. The 2017 national champ finished second in the go-round and moved to second in the average with a three-head score of 234.5 points.

He'll be chasing defending national champ Cole Franks of Missouri Valley College, who has a 236.0. MVC teammate Ty Pope is third with a 233.5.

In breakaway roping, Texas A&M-Commerce cowgirl Bryana Lehrmann took the lead in the average with a three-run time of 6.6 seconds after her 2.2-second run Friday.

McNeese State's Ryder Sanford, who won both of the first two go-rounds in saddle bronc riding, scored 73.5 points on Triple V's Swan Lake to keep his lead in the average. Sanford has 236.5 points on three head, followed by McNeese State teammate Shea Fournier with a 234.0.

Tarleton State's Brayden Roe jumped to third in the average in tie-down roping with a time of 31.7 seconds on three runs. Panola College's Kincade Henry leads with a 29.1, followed by Casper College's Linkyn Petersek with a 30.9.

In steer wrestling, defending national champ Gavin Soileau of McNeese State won the round with a 3.8-second run and moved to third in the average with a three-run time of 14.5 seconds. He trails Tarleton State's Walt Arnold (13.2) and Missouri Valley College's Tucker Alberts (13.7).

Texas A&M's Victoria Procter finds herself second in the barrel racing average thanks to her 14.34-second run Friday. Procter has a three-run time of 43.06 seconds, which puts her within striking distance of Southwestern Oklahoma State's Sadie Wolaver and her total time of 42.72 seconds.

Bull rider Rawley Johnson of Western Texas College became just the eighth rider to make it to the 8-second buzzer. The freshman had an 82-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Dark Knight to place third in the go-round and move to sixth in the average.

