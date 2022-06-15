Defending bull riding champ Tristen Hutchings leads the way at college finals

The third performance of the 2022 College National Finals Rodeo got off to a rousing start Tuesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Defending national champion bull rider Tristen Hutchings capped the performance with an 82.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Fire Walker to take the lead in the average. The Sul Ross State cowboy was the only bull rider out of six competitors to stay on for 8 seconds as the bulls continued to dominate the event. Through Tuesday night the bulls have won 54 of 65 match-ups against the bull riders.

Hutchings became the fourth bull rider to record a score on two bulls after winning the second go-round with an 84.5. Mesalands Community College's Andy Guzman (157.5 points on two head), Three Rivers College's Casey Roberts (157.0) and Western Texas College's Luke Parkinson (141.5) have their third rides later this week.

In the other roughstock events, Missouri Valley College's Ty Pope took the early lead in the third go with a 74.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Full Throttle. Pope is second in the average with 233.5 points on three head. MVC teammate and defending national champ Cole Franks had a 74-point ride and leads the average with 236.0 points.

University of Wyoming cowboy Donny Proffit, who entered the third go with 151.0 points on two head, was bucked off Frontier Rodeo's Golden Girl.

In saddle bronc riding, McNeese State's Shea Fournier and Laramie County Community College's Sage Miller became the first two competitors to cover three head. Fournier leads the average with 234.0 points after scoring 80.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Crazy Buck; Miller had a 70 on Frontier Rodeo's Sky Watch.

Missouri Valley College steer wrestler Tucker Alberts, who tied the arena record with a 3.4-second run in Tuesday's slack round, leads the average with a time of 13.7 seconds on three runs. Southeastern Oklahoma State's Garrett Elmore and College of Southern Idaho's Wes Shaw are tied for the third round lead with 5.1-second runs.

In tie-down roping, Kase Bacque from Sam Houston State leads the third go with an 8.6 and is second in the average with a three-run time of 33.2 seconds. Feather River College's Cody Stewart leads the average with a 32.2.

Team ropers Mason Moore of Sam Houston State and brother Logan Moore of Wharton County Junior College had a 5.9-second run to set the pace in the third go and remain atop the average leader board with a three-run time of 18.0 seconds.

East Mississippi Community College's Jaylie Matthews had the fastest run of the week in barrel racing -- 14.13 seconds -- to lead the third go and Texas A&M's Emma Smith leads the average with a total time of 43.21 seconds.

In breakaway roping, Weatherford College's Briena Wells had her third solid run of the week (2.5 seconds) and leads the average with a three-run time of 7.6 seconds. Tarleton State's Maddy Deerman is second in the average with a 7.8. Walla Walla Community College's Kimberly Williams and Laramie County Community College's Hayden Madsen had 2.2-second runs to set the pace in the third go.

Kamryn Duncan of McNeese State had a 6.1-second run to lead the way in the third go of goat tying and also leads the average with a three-run time of 18.9 seconds.

