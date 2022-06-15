Defending champs Tristen Hutchings, Cole Franks lead the way at college finals

Two returning champs climbed to the top of the average leader board during the third performance of the 2022 College National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Defending national champion bull rider Tristen Hutchings capped the performance with an 82.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Fire Walker to take the lead in the average. The Sul Ross State cowboy was the only bull rider out of six competitors to stay on for 8 seconds as the bulls continued to dominate the event. Through Tuesday night the bulls have won 54 of 65 match-ups against the bull riders.

"I pulled my groin about four rides before this week and was kinda having heck getting them rode, so I’m feeding off these last two and feeling good," Hutchings said. "That one tonight was doing everything he could to throw me off and I stayed glued to him. I felt great tonight."

Hutchings became the fourth bull rider to record a score on two bulls after winning the second go-round with an 84.5. Mesalands Community College's Andy Guzman (157.5 points on two head), Three Rivers College's Casey Roberts (157.0) and Western Texas College's Luke Parkinson (141.5) have their third rides later this week.

"It’s a little tougher competition this year," Hutchings said. "The other three kids that have two rode are all handy and they still have an opportunity to one-up me going into the short round.

Hutchings will be leaning on his experience on Saturday night. He won the short go last year with a 90-point ride while Guzman, Roberts and Parkinson are all competing in their first CNFR.

"A lot of things change on Saturday night," Hutchings explained. "They bring the buckers out and see who can ride ‘em."

In the other roughstock events, Missouri Valley College's Ty Pope took the early lead in the third go with a 74.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Full Throttle. Pope is second in the average with 233.5 points on three head. MVC teammate and defending national champ Cole Franks had a 74-point ride and leads the average with 236.0 points.

"I’m not too stuck on sitting first right now," Franks admitted. "There’s still a lot of rodeo left to go and there’s a bunch of good kids still to ride that can dang sure bump me."

Franks, who not only won the college finals last year but placed third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, is still dealing with a broken right wrist that sidelined him for six weeks before the start of the CNFR.

"I'm sore right now," he said, "but I’ll be well-rested for the short round. Me and Ty will just sit back and relax a little bit and mend up. These are the first horses I’ve been on in more than a month so I’m not quite in riding shape."

After Saturday's short go, Franks will head back out on the PRCA circuit with traveling partners Tim O'Connell and Jess Pope. O'Connell is a three-time world champ while Pope currently leads the world standings.

So how did Franks end up with such impressive traveling partners?

"At San Angelo last year I finally pulled a check and that was kind of my breakthrough," Franks explained. "Tim was out that same day and he asked me what my plans were for the summer. I told him that I would like to get in with somebody and go, but financially I wasn’t in a position to do that. He told me, ‘If you pull enough money here you can get in with us.’ I didn’t even let him finish, I just said, ‘OK, yeah!’

Franks finished second at San Angelo, pocketed nearly $6,000 and spent the rest of the summer going to rodeos with O'Connell and Pope.

"It's a pretty good rig to be in," Franks said with a smile.

Saddle bronc riding

McNeese State's Shea Fournier and Laramie County Community College's Sage Miller became the first two competitors to cover three head. Fournier leads the average with 234.0 points after scoring 80.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Crazy Buck; Miller had a 70 on Frontier Rodeo's Sky Watch.

"I've just got to keep the ball rolling," said Fournier, who is competing in his first CNFR. "This is such a great experience.

"The nerves are definitely getting to me, but I’m just doing what I know how to do and it’s going good. I’m nervous for about an hour before the ride up until right before I’m about to get on. Right when I get on I black out and I’m in the zone. I lose track of everything but what I’m doing."

Fournier's lead in the average could be short-lived. McNeese State teammate Ryder Sanford, who won the first two go-rounds, has his third ride Friday night. Fournier knows he put pressure on the rest of the field with his ride Tuesday, but he also knows Sanford will be up to the challenge.

"As his teammate it’s my job to put pressure on him," Fournier said. "And he puts pressure on me too. He puts it on me and I put it back on him. It’s always a competition between us; we’re always pushing to make each other better."

Timed events

Missouri Valley College steer wrestler Tucker Alberts, who tied the arena record with a 3.4-second run in Tuesday's slack round, leads the average with a time of 13.7 seconds on three runs. Southeastern Oklahoma State's Garrett Elmore and College of Southern Idaho's Wes Shaw are tied for the third round lead with 5.1-second runs.

In tie-down roping, Kase Bacque from Sam Houston State leads the third go with an 8.6 and is second in the average with a three-run time of 33.2 seconds. Feather River College's Cody Stewart leads the average with a 32.2.

Team ropers Mason Moore of Sam Houston State and brother Logan Moore of Wharton County Junior College had a 5.9-second run to set the pace in the third go and remain atop the average leader board with a three-run time of 18.0 seconds.

East Mississippi Community College's Jaylie Matthews had the fastest run of the week in barrel racing -- 14.13 seconds -- to lead the third go and Texas A&M's Emma Smith leads the average with a total time of 43.21 seconds.

In breakaway roping, Weatherford College's Briena Wells had her third solid run of the week (2.5 seconds) and leads the average with a three-run time of 7.6 seconds. Tarleton State's Maddy Deerman is second in the average with a 7.8. Walla Walla Community College's Kimberly Williams and Laramie County Community College's Hayden Madsen had 2.2-second runs to set the pace in the third go.

Kamryn Duncan of McNeese State had a 6.1-second run to lead the way in the third go of goat tying and also leads the average with a three-run time of 18.9 seconds.

