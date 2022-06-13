Defending national champion team ropers Kellan and Carson Johnson are back in the mix

Casper College team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson might have to step up their game at this year's College National Finals Rodeo. The defending national champions finished fourth in the first go-round of the 2022 CNFR on Monday with a 5.8-second run at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Last year the fastest time for the Casper natives was the 6.0-second run they posted in the short go.

"These steers are good," Kellan Johnson said. "We just had to make sure we had a catch on the first one because these steers are going to dictate what you do."

Two other brother combinations -- Western Oklahoma State's JC Yeahquo and Oklahoma State's LJ Yeahquo, and Feather River College's Cobie Dodds and Fresno State's Cole Dodds -- tied for the top spot in the first go with 5.5-second runs.

The Johnson brothers could have made it a trio of brother pairings atop the leader board if not for a slight problem at the start of their run.

"Our steer's back leg got hung up in the barrier so we had to adjust," Kellan said.

Kellan, who also won a national title roping with Trey Yates of Casper College in 2018 when he roped at Gillette College, knows he and his brother are in good shape moving forward.

"All of the guys here have roped in big rodeos," he said, "but I think we have an advantage of knowing how this arena works. Right now it's just important to score ... there is no national champion until Saturday."

Casper College teammates Nevada Berquist and Braden Brost placed fifth with a 5.9.

Tie-down roping

Kincade Henry's experience at the college finals paid off Monday morning. The Panola College cowboy, who finished fifth last year in tie-down roping, won the first go-round with an 8.4-second run. It was the only run under nine seconds.

"I had a good draw and a great calf," Henry said. "I saw a lot of guys sitting back in the box, but I didn't back off the barrier."

It was a lesson Henry learned at last year's CNFR when he started with a 9.7-second run.

"Last year I was late in the first round," Henry said. "So this year I wasn't backing off."

Henry is hoping for better luck in the next two, and hopefully, three rounds this week. After posting an 8.4-second run in the second go last year he followed with a 22.4 in the third go and an 11.5 in the short go.

"My calf ran through my loop in the third go and I had to chase it all the way down the pen," Henry explained. "And then in the short go I just drew a terrible calf."

Iowa Central Community College's Scott Halverson was second with a 9.4 and defending national champ Macon Murphy of Panola College was third with a 9.9.

Steer wrestling

Walt Arnold is a CNFR veteran. The Tarleton State steer wrestler finished in the top 10 in both 2019 and last year, and is looking for a third trip to the short go after winning the first go-round with a 4.2-second run.

"There's a lot of game planning that goes into each run," he said. "You've got to score first. And you can't break out or you can't be late. It's a long week so it's all about long-term thinking."

The run was the second-fastest for Arnold at the Ford Wyoming Center. He won the short go in 2019 with a 3.9. He wasn't planning on setting the pace Monday, but that's the way it worked out.

"The steer left a little slower and then he was just waiting for me out there," Arnold said. "So I just did what I had to do. Now I just move on to the next day and do it all again."

Montana State's Mike Nannini was second with a 4.3 and UNLV's Denton Peterson third with a 4.4. Defending national champ Gavin Soileau from McNeese State had a 6.3 and placed ninth in the round.

Goat tying

There was no secret to Mersadie Martin's run Monday.

"I just had to stay smooth," the Sam Houston State goat tyer said after winning the first go-round with a 5.7-second run.

Martin was one of three contestants to tie their goat in less than six seconds, with the University of Wyoming's Faith Hoffman and Texas Tech's Kaytlyn Miller both recording a 5.9.

Barrel racing

For a breakaway roper, Bradi Good is a pretty good barrel racer. The Weatherford College cowgirl won the first go of barrel racing with a 14.22-second run.

"Breakaway is my main event," she said. "I just barrel race at the college rodeos. But I'm really happy with my first run."

Good finished fifth in barrel racing last year, but knows she could have placed even higher with a better run in the first go. Monday's run was significantly faster than last year's 14.93.

"Going into the next round with a better time this year I’m really confident," she said. "I just have to keep the barrels standing and get to Saturday."

Good was unsure how her horse, Gracie, would respond to the arena, which she was competing in for the first time.

"I rode her all year and I figured she got me here so I might as well give her a chance," Good said. "She’s younger so I was kind of nervous about taking her to a big event like this, but she handled it great.

"She’s usually calm and collected, but she was really amped up this morning. I think she knew that this is a big deal and she made a great run."

Southwestern Oklahoma State's Sadie Wolaver was second with a 14.26 followed by Ranger College's Hadley Tidwell with a 14.27.

Breakaway roping

The second go-round got underway, with first go co-winner Kaytlyn Miller of Cal Poly-SLO taking the lead in the average. Miller had a 2.7-second run to give her a time of 4.6 seconds on two head. UNLV's Delaney Kunau has her second go Tuesday.

Walla Walla Community College's Kimberly Williams set the standard for the second go with a 2.1. Defending national champ Zoie Bedke, who had a 12.2 in the first go, bounced back with a 2.3 on Monday. Montana State's also had a 2.3.

