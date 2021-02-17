 Skip to main content
Douglas alum Haedym Rhoades receives RMAC volleyball weekly honors
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Black Hills State libero Haedyn Rhoades, a former standout at Douglas High, was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Rhoades, a 5-foot-3 sophomore, totaled 64 digs over the weekend as the Yellow Jackets (3-2) split two matches against Chadron State College. She also had seven assists and four aces against the Eagles.

Rhoades had 29 digs in a 3-2 loss before posting a career-high 34 in the Yellow Jackets' 3-2 victory on Saturday. For the season, Rhoades leads BHSU with an average of 5.5 digs per set.

