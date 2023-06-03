Get ready to see a lot more horse trailers in Casper later this week.

The week-long College National Finals Rodeo kicks off next Sunday at the Ford Wyoming Center, with nearly 400 cowboys and cowgirls from across the country scheduled to compete.

Action begins with "Bulls, Broncs and Breakaway" on Sunday, followed by slack in all nine events -- saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying -- on Monday and Tuesday. The first of four nightly performances begins Tuesday night, with the championship go-round, which features the top 12 contestants in each event after two ropes or rides, on June 17.

The hometown Casper College Thunderbirds will once again be well-represented. Competing for the red-vested T-Birds, who finished second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, will be bareback bronc rider Myles Carlson; saddle bronc rider James Perrin; and team ropers Carson Johnson, Kolby Bradley, Braden Brost, Weston Mills and Trae Smith. Johnson, who won the 2021 national championship roping with brother Kellan Johnson, will team with the University of Wyoming's Bodie Mattson. The other pairings are Bradley/Brost and Mills/Smith.

The CRMR champion UW Cowboys have Mattson, who will also compete in tie-down; bareback riders Donny Proffit and Brice Patterson; bulldogger Jacob Wang; tie-down roper/team roper Cam Jensen; and team roper Rio Nutter.

Competing for the UW Cowgirls, who finished second in the region, are barrel racer/breakaway roper Sage Kohr, barrel racer Emme Norsworthy and goat tyers Kenna McNeill and Faith Hoffman.

Regional champ Gillette College will have Haiden Thompson in breakaway roping and goat tying, Jaycie West and Ellie Bard in barrel racing and Staheli Adams in goat tying.

This year's CNFR also features former champs, National Finals Rodeo hopefuls and two cowboys -- bull rider Tristen Hutchings and tie-down roper Kincade Henry -- who competed in last year's NFR.

Hutchings, the 2021 CNFR winner from Sul Ross State, finished third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings last year and is currently No. 17 in the world. Henry won the CNFR tie-down title while competing for Panola College last year, finished ninth in the PRCA world standings last year and is currently No. 25. Henry will compete for Texas A&M-Commerce at next week's college finals.

Other returning champs are Missouri Valley College bareback bronc rider Ty Pope; McNeese State saddle bronc rider Shea Fournier; Weatherford College team roper Jace Helton; and Tennessee-Martin's Cole Walker, who won the all-around title.

In addition to Carson Johnson and Hutchings, Montana State barrel racer Tayla Moeykens and Idaho State breakaway roper Zoie Bedke won CNFR titles two years ago.

Hutchings and Henry aren't the only CNFR competitors making a push to qualify for the NFR.

The list includes:

Bareback bronc riding: Southeastern Oklahoma State's Luke Thrash (No. 8), Sam Houston State's Bradlee Miller (No. 21), Pope (No. 26) and UW's Proffit (No. 31).

Saddle bronc riding: West Texas College's Damian Brennan (No. 23), Cal Poly-SLO's Quintin McWhorter (No. 26) and Hill College's Parker Fleet (No. 28).

Steer wrestling: Texas A&M-Commerce's Cash Robb (No. 11).

Tarleton State won the men's team title last year while Weatherford College was the women's team champ.