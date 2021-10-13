 Skip to main content
Eastern Wyoming College golfer Russel Sprecher wins final tourney of fall
JUNIOR COLLEGE GOLF

Eastern Wyoming College sophomore Russel Sprecher won individual gold at the season-ending tournament at Otero Junior College last week to help lead the Lancers to the team title.

Sprecher, a 2020 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, carded a 138 over two days to claim his third individual title of the fall. He also won the season-opening tournament at Central Wyoming College and tied for top honors at the Lamar (Colorado) Community College tournament last month.

Sprecher was a two-time all-state golfer for the Trojans (2018-19) and helped lead KW to back-to-back Class 4A team championships.

Russel Sprecher headshot

Sprecher
