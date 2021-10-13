Eastern Wyoming College golfer Russel Sprecher wins final tourney of fall

Eastern Wyoming College sophomore Russel Sprecher won individual gold at the season-ending tournament at Otero Junior College last week to help lead the Lancers to the team title.
Sprecher, a 2020 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, carded a 138 over two days to claim his third individual title of the fall. He also won the season-opening tournament at Central Wyoming College and tied for top honors at the Lamar (Colorado) Community College tournament last month.
Sprecher was a two-time all-state golfer for the Trojans (2018-19) and helped lead KW to back-to-back Class 4A team championships.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.