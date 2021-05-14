Eastern Wyoming College men's golf places 12th at NJCAA Championships

The Eastern Wyoming College men's golf team concluded its season at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championship on Thursday with a 12th-place finish.

The Region IX champion Lancers had a four-day total of 65-over 1,217 on the Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas. Hutchinson Community College won the title with a 16-under 1,136.

Tomas Kubata led EWC with an 8-over 296 to finish in a tie for 33rd followed by Brendan Thomas with an 11-over 299. Russel Sprecher, a freshman from Kelly Walsh, tied for 61st with a 20-over 308 Rounding out the scoring for the Lancers were Tim Van Stiphout (32-over 320) and Johannes Lindstrom (40-over 328).