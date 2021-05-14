 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern Wyoming College men's golf places 12th at NJCAA Championships
0 comments
MEN'S JUNIOR COLLEGE GOLF

Eastern Wyoming College men's golf places 12th at NJCAA Championships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Easter Wyoming button

The Eastern Wyoming College men's golf team concluded its season at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championship on Thursday with a 12th-place finish.

The Region IX champion Lancers had a four-day total of 65-over 1,217 on the Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas. Hutchinson Community College won the title with a 16-under 1,136.

Tomas Kubata led EWC with an 8-over 296 to finish in a tie for 33rd followed by Brendan Thomas with an 11-over 299. Russel Sprecher, a freshman from Kelly Walsh, tied for 61st with a 20-over 308 Rounding out the scoring for the Lancers were Tim Van Stiphout (32-over 320) and Johannes Lindstrom (40-over 328).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News