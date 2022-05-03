Eastern Wyoming College men's golf team wins fourth consecutive Region IX title

The Eastern Wyoming College men's golf team not only won its season-ending Lancer Invitational over the weekend, but clinched its fourth consecutive Region IX championship.

Led by Brendan Thomas, who tied for first with a 138, the Lancers finished with a 579 to hold off Northeastern Junior College, which carded a 582. Sophomore Russel Sprecher, a 2020 graduate of Kelly Walsh, was fourth with a 143.

Eastern Wyoming won the Region IX title with 99 points, followed by NJC with 72 and McCook Community College with 71. Thomas tied for first in the final standings while Sprecher tied for third.

The Lancers will now compete in the NJCAA Championships on May 10-13 in Odessa, Texas.

