Karissa Rayhill put herself in position to win a national championship. If nothing else, the Eastern Wyoming College cowgirl all but secured a spot in Saturday's short go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo.

The senior from Martin, South Dakota, had her second consecutive 6.0-second run in goat tying during Tuesday night's first performance to tie for the lead in the third go-round and take the lead in the average with a three-run time of 18.2 seconds.

McNeese State's Kamryn Duncan tied Rayhill for the third go lead and is tied with Gillette College's Staheli Adams at second in the average with a 20.6.

Other third go leaders in the timed events are:

University of West Alabama barrel racer Jaylie Matthews who had a time of 14.14 seconds. It was her slowest time of the week but it was fast enough to not only lead the go but also lead the average with a 42.22.

Matthews was the reserve champion two years ago while competing for East Mississippi Community College. She's also the sister of 2022 reserve champ Taycie Matthews, who won the second go and was leading the average heading into Tuesday night. Taycie Matthews has her third go Thursday.

New Mexico State's Annie Alexander is second in the average with a 43.20.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M's Bailey Stuva had a 2.4-second run to take the early lead in the third go of breakaway roping. Cal Poly's Tyree Cochrane had a 2.9 -- her slowest run of the week -- but leads the average with a three-run time of 7.8 seconds.

Texas Tech's Colt Honey had a sweet run of 5.0 seconds to lead the third go of steer wrestling and move into second with a three-run time of 25.4 seconds. McNeese State's Bradley Hesnor, who had a 7.5, is atop the average leader board with a 22.3

In tie-down roping, Northwestern Oklahoma State's Denton Oestmann leads the third go with an 8.4 and Texas A&M's Connor Atkinson, who had a 9.2, leads the average with a 28.5.

Earlier in the day, Texas A&M-Commerce's Kincade Henry, the defending national champ, tied for the win in the second go with an 8.1-second run. Henry won the first go with an 8.3.

Not bad for a calf roper still breaking in his horse. Mario, who Henry competed on last year when he won the CNFR and finished sixth on in the National Finals Rodeo, was injured last month.

So this week, and for the rest of the season, Henry will be competing on C.D., a horse he got "about three weeks ago."

"We've been drawing good and he's been doing great," Henry said after his run Tuesday. "I love coming to the college finals. It's nice to sit still still and hang out with kids my own age for a week."

Team ropers continued to have a difficult time, with only four of 12 teams posting a time.

Tarleton State's Wyatt Bray and West Texas College's Cutter Pake Thomison had the fastest time of the night with a 5.6-second run, followed by Western Oklahoma State cowboys Mason Appleton and Nicholas Lovins with a 6.3.

Bray and Pake, who are one of only three teams to post three qualified times, also lead the average with a three-run time of 18.4 seconds.