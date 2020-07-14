Five Casper College sports being pushed back to spring after NJCAA decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To say that Paul Marble had an interesting first day on the job as Casper College athletic director would be an understatement. The former assistant athletic director at Salt Lake Community College, Marble took over as the Thunderbirds’ AD on Monday, the same day the National Junior College Athletic Administration announced that all of its close-contact fall sports would now take place in the spring.

The list of affected sports includes five Casper College programs — men’s and women’s soccer, which were slated to have their inaugural seasons this fall; volleyball; and men’s and women’s basketball.

“After a long deliberate thought process, the NJCAA decided to kick this can down the road to the spring,” Marble said in a phone interview. “And that’s probably in everybody’s best interest at this point.

“We have to have faith and confidence in having bright people do the right things from a national level. We’re not in this by ourselves by any stretch.”

The shift, which followed recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, came as a response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.