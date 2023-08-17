LARAMIE – Craig Bohl described Ben Florentine as being “tougher than mustard gas” during spring practice.

The walk-on defensive tackle from Anaheim, California, enjoyed having a nickname to go along with the respect in the Wyoming locker room he earned last season.

“As soon as the team found out (what Bohl said), that was my name for a while. And to some guys it still is,” Florentine said of the ‘Mustard Gas’ moniker. “We get a good laugh out of it.”

Bohl’s comment referenced Florentine's determination to play through a grotesque right finger dislocation suffered during a practice last season.

“The tendon came out the bottom and it was poking out and bleeding,” Florentine said. “It was pretty nasty.”

After building on the playing experience, which he earned against Boise State and Fresno State, with a strong fall camp, Florentine is expected to have a significant role in the Cowboys’ formidable interior defensive line rotation this season.

During crunch time in the painful last-second loss to the Broncos, Florentine was on the field making plays while injured regulars Cole Godbout, Gavin Meyer and Jordan Bertagnole cheered him on.

“I didn’t want to shock him, but I told him in pregame, ‘Tape up, you’ve got to be ready to play,’” defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles said of using the walk-on for the first time in what was the biggest game of the 2022 season. “We had guys down. Cole was down, Bert was down, Gavin was limping around. So, we had to play Ben. That position is a position where you’re either going to get hit or hit somebody every single snap. The depth has to be developed now for us because it could go eight to nine people.

“You just want to make sure your eighth defensive tackle is just as good as your second or third. He might not be as good as that first one, but he needs to be in that range.”

Giles said Florentine probably entered last season about seventh on the depth chart. He is currently right behind Bertagnole, a preseason all-Mountain West defensive tackle, on the two-deep and will play meaningful snaps starting in the opener on Sept. 2 against Texas Tech.

Florentine, who weighed about 218 pounds when UW approached him about joining the program, is now playing at 274 pounds and with the confidence of a touted recruit.

“He’s honestly a dude that’s having such a good camp. He steps up every single day and is always a dude that is working harder than anybody,” Bertagnole said. “Being a walk-on, because I was always that guy trying to stand out, I think Ben is doing a huge job standing out and separating himself as one of our guys that’s going to be in the rotation and being able to make a difference.”

Florentine, like a lot of high school prospects, fell off the recruiting radar playing his senior season under strict COVID-19 restrictions in California. Despite earning all-conference honors while racking up a team-high six tackles for loss during the pandemic-shortened campaign for powerhouse Servite High, college coaches did not seem interested.

“In high school in California our season got delayed, so I was sending my film out on Twitter to pretty much everyone,” Florentine said. “I just wanted a chance to play, and I knew I wanted to go DI. I got looks from other schools, like Akron, New Mexico State, but once Wyoming started talking to me it just felt right.”

Florentine redshirted during the 2021 season, finished the 2022 season strong and plans to be a blistering agent of chaos for opposing offensive linemen in 2023.

“Ben is tough,” Giles said. “He has been through some things and overcome them. Now he’s in a position to really help our football team and help himself.”