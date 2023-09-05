LARAMIE – Paul Roach, the legendary football coach who led Wyoming to back-to-back Western Athletic Conference championships while also serving as the athletics director, died Sunday. He was 95.

Roach was UW’s athletic director from 1987-1996 and has the highest winning percentage (.700) in the football program’s history after guiding the Cowboys to a 35-15 overall record from 1987-90 before replacing himself with Joe Tiller.

During the WAC championship seasons in 1987 and 1988 UW was 21-5 overall and 16-0 in conference games.

“He was one of the most remarkable guys I have ever known,” an emotional Kevin McKinney, UW’s longtime sports information director and radio color commentator, said Monday. “Not many guys could be the head football coach and the athletics director at the same time. He did it with a great personality, he did it in a normal way, and he was a great boss. …

“He just wanted to help Wyoming.”

Roach, the only person to serve as both UW’s athletics director and football coach, was a two-time WAC coach of the year and a national coach of the year finalist. The Pokes participated in three bowl games during his four seasons as head coach.

"Coach Roach was so much more than a damn good coach," said current UW athletics director Tom Burman, who served as an associate athletics director under Roach. "He was caring, smart, disciplined, funny, but most of all a great communicator. He knew when and how to say things, a skill few have, and he did it without an ego.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to (his wife) Marge and his entire family. Wyoming will be forever grateful to him. We will all miss Coach Roach."

The 1987 season began with UW defeating Air Force 27-13 in Roach’s first game after taking over for Dennis Erickson, who left for Washington State after just one season (1986) in Laramie.

The Cowboys lost to Erickson's Cougars the next week in an emotional game.

“The story was that Dennis left and left them in the lurch of course. And (Roach) went in and says, ‘I will get you a good head coach,’” McKinney said. “He called a team meeting, came in and he goes, ‘I’ve got you a good coach, it’s me.’”

UW finished the regular season 10-2, including a 29-27 victory at BYU, which was the only conference loss of the season for LaVell Edwards' Cougars.

“I don’t think everybody 100 percent bought in until that win,” Tom Kilpatrick, a tight end from Sheridan who played for Roach, told the Star-Tribune before UW’s trip to Provo last season. “That was the springboard for us and the reason why we won 16 straight conference games. …

“And we knew Coach Roach cared about Wyoming.”

Before becoming a highly respected offensive mind in the NFL as an assistant with the Oakland Raiders (1972-74), Green Bay Packers (1975-76) and Denver Broncos (1977-80), Roach was an assistant at UW under Lloyd Eaton from 1962-1970.

During those glory days, the Pokes won three WAC championships (1966, 1967, 1968) and played in the Sun Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.

“I think with those teams, most any coach would have been successful,” the humble Roach said in the 2009 book Black 14: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of Wyoming Football. “Not many coaches would say that. But I’m 81 now. And we had some great players.”

The Black 14 incident in 1969 sent the program into a downward spiral. Eaton kicked the 14 Black players off the team for asking if they could wear black armbands against BYU to protest racist policies in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Roach, who was born in Spring Green, Wisconsin on Oct. 24, 1927, returned to his native state as Wisconsin's offensive coordinator before moving to the NFL.

Two decades after leaving Laramie, Roach restored UW’s championship tradition.

“At first a lot of us were like, hey, the athletic director just appointed himself the head coach. This is a weird deal,” former UW linebacker Mitch Donahue, one of the greatest players in school history, recalled last year of his first impression of Roach. "There was a lot of talk about players leaving, but not after we talked to Coach Roach. He didn’t give us his resume, but a lot of other coaches we talked to said, ‘You realize he was great with the Broncos and the Raiders and Wisconsin, right?’”

In addition to his three WAC titles as an assistant and two as head coach, Roach was part of a sixth conference championship in 1993 as athletics director when Tiller’s team won the WAC.

“He was a part of the two most successful eras in our history,” McKinney noted.

Roach, who was inducted into the UW athletics hall of fame in 1999, remained close to the program after his retirement in 1996.

Fittingly the Pokes pulled off some Roach-like magic late Saturday night, defeating Texas Tech 35-33 in double overtime in the opener at War Memorial Stadium.

"Coach Roach was a great mentor and friend,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. "He was a phenomenal coach and person. He meant so much to his players and the Wyoming fans. Rest in peace, Coach.”