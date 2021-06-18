Former Casper Oiler Carter Young earns freshman All-American honors

Carter Young, a graduate of Kelly Walsh High School and a former player for the Casper Oilers, was recently named a Freshman All-America by two publications.
Young, a starting pitcher at Grand Canyon University, earned first-team honors from Collegiate Baseball and was a second-team selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of Association.
Young went 7-1 with a 2.69 ERA and struck out 56 batters for Grand Canyon this season.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
