Former Casper Oiler Carter Young earns freshman All-American honors
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Carter Young, a graduate of Kelly Walsh High School and a former player for the Casper Oilers, was recently named a Freshman All-America by two publications.

Young, a starting pitcher at Grand Canyon University, earned first-team honors from Collegiate Baseball and was a second-team selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of Association.

Young went 7-1 with a 2.69 ERA and struck out 56 batters for Grand Canyon this season.

Carter Young

Young
