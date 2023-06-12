In 2021, Sul Ross State's Tristen Hutchings won the bull riding at the College National Finals Rodeo. The Monteview, Idaho, cowboy hasn't stopped winning since.

After finishing No. 52 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings that year, he was the reserve champion at last year's CNFR. He qualified for last year's National Finals Rodeo as a rookie and proceeded to win four rounds, including the 10th round when he earned more than $93,000 as the only bull rider with a qualified ride, and finish third in the world standings.

And it all began in Casper.

"This rodeo started my whole career," Hutchings said during Sunday's "Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway" competition at the Ford Wyoming Center. "It was my first big win. I had won the high school rodeo and some college rodeos but this is a really big accomplishment if you can win here. It set me up mentally and I won a little bit of money out of here. This rodeo is a heck of a way to get started.

"After I won the college finals I got my name out there and got some sponsors," he added. "I never slowed down after I won the college finals. And look where it’s taken me."

The 23-year-old got this year's college finals off to a solid start, finishing second in the first go-round with a 67.0-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Super Trooper. Dawson Gleaves of Weatherford College won the round with a 79. They were the only two bull riders with qualified scores.

Getting his first bull covered gives Hutchings added confidence heading into the rest of the week.

"I’ve never come in here and got to ride four," he said. "I’ve always fell off on the first one so this feels pretty good even if it wasn’t the highest score."

Considering Hutchings' track record at the CNFR the past two years the rest of the bull riders might be competing for second this week. In 2021 he was the only bull rider with three qualified rides and put an exclamation point on his national championship with a 90 -- the highest score of the week -- in the short go.

He was in position to defend his title last year, but Three River College's Casey Roberts got the win with an 82.5 in the short go.

Hutchings, who is is currently No. 12 in the world standings with more than $55,000, knows winning a second CNFR title could be the jump start he needs before heading out on the PRCA summer circuit. And even though he could have quit school and focused solely on his professional career, Hutchings returned to Sul Ross State, where he graduated with a degree in agronomics.

"I always preach to all the kids to go to school," he said. "There are a lot of things you can accomplish in college and it gives you a place to stay and it puts you where you have practice bulls and equipment … things that you can’t do on your own. You can get an education and you can get a good start. You get all the tools to go win."

The underdog

Shea Fournier came into last year's CNFR as the No. 3 saddle bronc rider on the McNeese State team. He finished out of the top three in the Southern Region standings, but when the Cowboys winning the region he was added to the team.

It proved to be a good move.

Fournier won the average with 315 points to help McNeese State finish as the reserve champs.

"Last year I didn’t even make it in my region," Fournier recalled. "I made it because I got picked on my team so I was a huge underdog. This year I know I’m supposed to be here, but I’m not comfortable."

Even though the Raceland, Louisiana, native finished second in the first go Sunday with 82.5 points on CRC Rodeo's Cluless -- Cal Poly-SLO's Quintin McWhorter won the go with an 84 -- Fournier still is riding with that underdog mentality.

"I tell myself that they’re writing me off again this year so I can come in here with the same aggression and grit that I had last year," he said. "I know I can do it, but I’m tricking myself and telling myself that I’m an underdog."

While Fournier didn't have the same level of success that Hutchings did after winning the bull riding title in 2021, he left the CNFR ready to take on the world.

"Last year’s college finals set me up for such an amazing year, Hutchings said. "I left Casper feeling like I was 10 feet tall. I did really good all summer and made a name for myself. No one had heard of me before and now when I go to rodeos people say, ‘Oh, man! You won the college finals.’ It gave me a lot of confidence and kind of paved the way."

Fournier is currently eighth in the saddle bronc permit standings, but plans on moving up after leaving Casper. He'll hit the circuit with McNeese State teammate Isaac Richard and Tarleton State cowboys Gus Gaillard and Ira Dickinson (Rock Springs).

"We're going to be rodeoing as many days as we can," he said. "We're a bunch of college kids just traveling to rodeos. It's the best.:

Coming around

While Hutchings and Fournier have drawn confidence from their performances at the college finals, Cal Poly-SLO saddle bronc rider Quintin McWhorter approached the CNFR from a different perspective.

"I think I kind of go about it the opposite way," he said. "I get confidence from the pro rodeos. In the past I’ve gotten super nervous here. I think about what everybody else is going to do because it’s a four-head rodeo.

"At pro rodeos I’ve learned just to worry about myself. When you get done riding you’re done and you just let the rest play out. But I took that mentality into this year's college finals and it’s definitely helped."

Despite McWhorter's trepidation at the CNFR, the California cowboy has had success here. He finished third in the saddle bronc last year and won the first go-round with an 84.0-point ride on Vold Rodeo Company's Gossip Girl.

"I kinda figured it out just talking to my teammates," he said of his recent winning ways. "One of my teammates is a freshman calf roper and he was talking about what the kids from Texas were doing. They just rope calves religiously, that’s what they do.

"I was thinking about it and I was like, ‘Let’s just worry about myself because I can’t control what other guys do.’ That was eye-opening," he added. "I think it definitely helps the mentality of just getting on here and not being nervous. All you can do is worry about yourself and your horse. It’s all mental."

