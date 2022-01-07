Former Gillette standout Lane Tucker ready for final game at North Dakota State

Lane Tucker was ready to take North Dakota State by storm.

An all-state selection both his sophomore and junior seasons at Campbell County High School in Gillette, Tucker committed to NDSU prior to his senior year. He added more accolades in his final season with the Camels, earning Class 4A Lineman of the Year honors as well as being selected as the Star-Tribune Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year.

“I was a decent recruit coming out of Wyoming so I thought I was pretty cool,” Tucker said during a Zoom interview this week. “But the second I got on campus I had a rude awakening. I got my butt kicked the first fall camp and I realized I wasn’t as cool as I thought I was. I was humbled in the best possible way coming to NDSU.”

Saturday, Tucker’s North Dakota State playing career comes to a close when the Bison take on Montana State in the Football Championship Subdivision national championship game in Frisco, Texas (10 a.m., ESPN2).

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle was an honorable mention all-Missouri Valley Conference selection the past two years, totaling 60 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He’s an integral part of a defense tasked with slowing down the Bobcats and helping the Bison (13-1) win their fourth FCS national championship in the past five years.

Tucker admittedly took his lumps early in his NDSU career. He redshirted his first year and played sparingly as a freshman in 2018 before finding his foothold on the D-line.

“I was certainly a little naïve as a true freshman,” he recalled. “Football had always been easy for me growing up. It was always something that I just went out there and did with ease, but that was not the case at NDSU.

“It took a lot of hard work, but now I’m in position to be a leader on this team because of what I learned from the coaches and the other players.”

North Dakota State had already established itself as a dynasty by the time Tucker signed, winning three national titles (2011-13) under current Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and two under current Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman (2014-15).

“At the time of my commitment I hoped I could step into that role and help them achieve that goal of winning championships, but that’s something they had already done,” Tucker said. “But as I’ve gone through the process that’s something that is much tougher than what I originally thought it would be. I’m just very grateful that we’ve been able to continue the success that we’ve had.”

During Tucker’s five years on campus the Bison are 65-5, with three of those losses coming during last year’s pandemic-altered season that was actually played this past spring.

While Tucker has found success on the football field during his time in Fargo, his accomplishments in the classroom have been even more impressive. He was on the MVFC honor roll all five years, was a four-time recipient of the MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award and a two-time CoSIDA Academic All District honoree. He graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in sports management.

“When I first committed I just thought it was just football,” Tucker admitted. “But I found out that NDSU is about the culture and the character as much as it’s about the football. To see my development, as well as the people in my class and in the program … that’s almost something I cherish more than the rings.”

Tucker and his teammates have a chance at another ring Saturday, though, and the former Camel is ready for the challenge.

“We have a saying that you do your one-11th,” Tucker said. “You have to do the one thing that you’re asked to do on a certain play and that’s as much as you need to do for the team to be successful. And if everybody does their job on every play, then schematically we should be sound with whatever happens.

“I’m going to go out there and play my game and coach up these young guys on the D-line. I’ve kind of taken the role of a mentor and I’m just trying to pass my knowledge on to the young guys.”

Tucker won’t be the only player from Wyoming on the field Saturday. Sheridan’s Coy Steel is a junior wide receiver for Montana State, while running back Garrett Coon from Sheridan and tight end Dyse Shepherd are redshirt freshmen for the Bobcats. Montana State (12-2) is also coached by former UW offensive coordinator Brent Vigen.

“Outside of the University of Wyoming there aren’t a lot of guys from Wyoming high schools in this position,” Tucker stated. “When we played Montana State in the semifinals in 2019 I was able to talk to Coy a little bit and that was really cool because it’s not something I normally get to do. I’ll cherish that moment. And I know Dyse Shepherd because his dad (Erik Shepherd) actually coached me in high school.”

Tucker admits that his decision to attend NDSU was not readily accepted by some people who envisioned him playing for the Cowboys. Five years after making that decision, though, he has zero regrets.

“If I had to say anything to a kid from Wyoming it would be don’t be afraid to take an opportunity elsewhere,” Tucker offered. “I know I got some hate when I made my decision, but I can honestly say that it’s been the best decision of my life to this point. If you think you have a good opportunity to go somewhere and you want to travel and see the world a little bit, don’t be afraid to take it because it will pay off.”

Following his own advice, Tucker recently accepted a job as a loan officer assistant in Tucson, Arizona. He and his girlfriend are trading in the snow and cold of North Dakota for the sunshine and warmth of Arizona.

“On the day we made the decision it was 60 degrees in Tucson and negative-22 in Fargo,” Tucker laughed. “I’m moving even farther away from Wyoming, which is kind of scary. But I’m excited about the opportunity and to see where life takes me.”

