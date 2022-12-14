Former Laramie standout Alexis Stucky earns AVCA All-America honors at Florida

Alexis Stucky, who led Laramie to back-to-back Class 4A state volleyball championships (2020-21), was recently named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America third team.

The 6-foot-2 setter just completed her freshman season at the University of Florida, where she helped lead the Gators (25-6) to the Southeastern Conference Championship.

Stucky also was named the SEC freshman of the year and was a first-team all-SEC selection. She averaged 10.8 assists per set and had a season-high 56 assists against LSU on Oct. 9.

The two-time Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year was selected the SEC freshman of the week six times during the season as well as being the AVCA Division I national player of the week on Oct. 18.

