 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Former Laramie standout Alexis Stucky earns AVCA All-America honors at Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
Laramie volleyball celebration

Laramie's Taylor Tyser jumps into teammate Alexis Stucky's arms after the Plainsmen defeated Kelly Walsh to win the 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Michael Smith, courtesy

Alexis Stucky, who led Laramie to back-to-back Class 4A state volleyball championships (2020-21), was recently named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America third team.

The 6-foot-2 setter just completed her freshman season at the University of Florida, where she helped lead the Gators (25-6) to the Southeastern Conference Championship.

Stucky also was named the SEC freshman of the year and was a first-team all-SEC selection. She averaged 10.8 assists per set and had a season-high 56 assists against LSU on Oct. 9.

The two-time Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year was selected the SEC freshman of the week six times during the season as well as being the AVCA Division I national player of the week on Oct. 18.

+1 
Alexis Stucky 2022 headshot

Stucky
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News