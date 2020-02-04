Former NC standout Lauren Taubert has No. 1 heptathlon score in nation

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert, who won the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, over the weekend, currently has the top pentathlon score in the nation.
You have free articles remaining.
Taubert, a former standout at Natrona County High School, won the meet with 4,352 points after finishing second in the 60-meter hurdles, the long jump and the 800, tying for third in the high jump and finishing third in the shot put. Georgia's Anna Hall has the No. 2 mark with 4,202 points.
Taubert's score puts her fourth in Kansas State's illustrious history and is the No. 30 mark in history. Taubert, who will be back in action this weekend at the South Carolina Invitational, is in solid position to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships next month in Albuquerque, New Mexico.