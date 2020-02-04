Former NC standout Lauren Taubert has No. 1 heptathlon score in nation

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert, who won the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, over the weekend, currently has the top pentathlon score in the nation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taubert, a former standout at Natrona County High School, won the meet with 4,352 points after finishing second in the 60-meter hurdles, the long jump and the 800, tying for third in the high jump and finishing third in the shot put. Georgia's Anna Hall has the No. 2 mark with 4,202 points.

Taubert's score puts her fourth in Kansas State's illustrious history and is the No. 30 mark in history. Taubert, who will be back in action this weekend at the South Carolina Invitational, is in solid position to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships next month in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.