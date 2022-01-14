Former Rawlins standout Sydney Thorvaldson finishes 4th in mile at Arkansas Invitational

Competing in her first collegiate race, Arkansas freshman Sydney Thorvaldson placed fourth in the mile run at the Arkansas Invitational on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The 2021 national Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year from Rawlins, finished with a time of 4 minutes, 52.79 seconds. Oklahoma State's Heidi Demeo won the event in 4:45.16.
Thorvaldson was a four-time state cross country champion for the Outlaws and set a meet record in the mile at the Virginia Showcase last January when she posted a career-best time of 4:43.90.
Arkansas is scheduled to compete at the Red Raider Open this coming Friday in Lubbock, Texas.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.