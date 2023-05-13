No matter the level of competition, Sydney Thorvaldson keeps winning races.

The former Rawlins standout won gold in the 10,000-meter run at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships on Thursday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with a time of 35 minutes, 7.50 seconds.

The University of Arkansas sophomore led a 1-2-6 finish for the Razorbacks in the event. The time was a personal best for Thorvaldson and is the No. 12 mark in the SEC this season.

Thorvaldson was a 6-time Wyoming Gatorade Athlete of the Year (four cross country, two track) with the Outlaws and was the national Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

She holds the Class 3A state records in both the 1600 (5:00.52) and the 3200 (10:47.13).