Former Sheridan standout Robbi Ryan earns All-Pace 12 honors
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Former Sheridan standout Robbi Ryan earns All-Pace 12 honors

Arizona State senior guard Robbi Ryan, a Sheridan High graduate, was named to the 15-member All-Pac 12 team on Monday.

The 5-foot-9 Ryan is second in scoring for the 24th-ranked Sun Devils with 10.5 points per game. She scored a season-high 24 points against No. 18 Arizona on Jan. 24 and had 20 against both Washington State on Jan. 19 and No. 9 Oregon State on Feb. 7.

Against then-No. 2 Oregon on Jan. 10, Ryan scored 12 of her team-high 17 points to help the Sun Devils' to a 72-66 victory.

Ryan and Arizona State (20-10) take on Cal in the opening round of the Pac 12 Tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Robbi Ryan

Ryan
