Former Sheridan standout Robbi Ryan earns All-Pace 12 honors

Arizona State senior guard Robbi Ryan, a Sheridan High graduate, was named to the 15-member All-Pac 12 team on Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 5-foot-9 Ryan is second in scoring for the 24th-ranked Sun Devils with 10.5 points per game. She scored a season-high 24 points against No. 18 Arizona on Jan. 24 and had 20 against both Washington State on Jan. 19 and No. 9 Oregon State on Feb. 7.

Against then-No. 2 Oregon on Jan. 10, Ryan scored 12 of her team-high 17 points to help the Sun Devils' to a 72-66 victory.

Ryan and Arizona State (20-10) take on Cal in the opening round of the Pac 12 Tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.