COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former Wyoming prep standouts earn Frontier, RMAC football honors

Nolan McCafferty of Big Horn, Aaron Thiele of Buffalo and Garrett Worden of Laramie all earned postseason football honors recently.

McCafferty, a 6-0, 225-pound senior linebacker at Rocky Mountain College was named to the Frontier Conference first-team defense. He finished the season with 68 tackles, including 9.0 tackles for loss.

Thiele (6-2, 220), a sophomore linebacker at Black Hills State, was a second team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection after finishing the season with 81 tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss. In addition, Thiele earned All-Academic first-team honors with a 3.81 GPA in psychology.

Worden (6-4, 260), a sophomore defensive lineman at Carroll College, earned second team All-Frontier Conference honors.

Nolan McCafferty 2022 headshot

McCafferty
