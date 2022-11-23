Former Wyoming prep standouts earn Frontier, RMAC football honors

Nolan McCafferty of Big Horn, Aaron Thiele of Buffalo and Garrett Worden of Laramie all earned postseason football honors recently.

McCafferty, a 6-0, 225-pound senior linebacker at Rocky Mountain College was named to the Frontier Conference first-team defense. He finished the season with 68 tackles, including 9.0 tackles for loss.

Thiele (6-2, 220), a sophomore linebacker at Black Hills State, was a second team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection after finishing the season with 81 tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss. In addition, Thiele earned All-Academic first-team honors with a 3.81 GPA in psychology.

Worden (6-4, 260), a sophomore defensive lineman at Carroll College, earned second team All-Frontier Conference honors.