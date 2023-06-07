There will be some Wyoming flavor at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday night in Austin, Texas, with two former runners from the Equality State competing.

BYU senior Aubrey Frentheway (Cheyenne Central) will compete in the 10,000-meter finals and University of Washington senior Anna Gibson (Jackson) will run in the 1500-meter semifinals. In addition, University of Wyoming senior Katelyn Mitchem will compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Frentheway qualified for the NCAA Championships by finishing fourth in the 10k at the NCAA West Regional two weeks ago with a time of 32 minutes 28,85 seconds. Gibson was 11th in the 1500 with a time of 4:12.71.

Another former in-state standout will be on the track Saturday night when University of Arkansas sophomore Sydney Thorvaldson (Rawlins) competes in the 5,000-meter run. Thorvaldson, who will be making her NCAA Championship debut, finished 10th in the 5k at the West Regional with a time of 15:45.13.