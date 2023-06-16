Haiden Thompson is making the most of her first appearance at the College National Finals Rodeo.

The Gillette College freshman from Yoder is second in the average in breakaway roping and tied for fourth in the average in goat tying after two solid runs Thursday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

"I'm just thankful to be here," Thompson said after her 6.2-second goat tying run. "My horse has been running well and I've been drawing good."

Thompson had a 3.0-second run in breakaway to move within striking distance of Cal Poly's Tyree Cochrane in the average. Cochrane has a three-run time of 7.8 seconds while Thompson has an 8.0.

"I'm super excited because this means that all of my hard work has paid off," Thompson said. "To compete on this big of a stage as a freshman and to be coming back in two events ... I'm so excited."

Thompson is tied with McNeese State's Kaylee Courmier with an 18.7 in the goat tying average. Eastern Wyoming College's Karissa Gotschall leads the way with an 18.2, followed by Texas A&M's Madalyn Richards (18.4) and the University of Wyoming's Kenna McNeill (18.6).

Barrel racing

The race to a national championship has some big names at the top of the leaderboard.

University of West Alabama's Taycie Matthews, who was the reserve champion last year, had a 14.08-second run to take over the top spot with a three-run time of 41.59 seconds.

Sitting second is 2021 national champ Tayla Moeykens of Montana State, whose 13.91 Thursday gave her a three-run time of 42.01 seconds.

University of West Alabama's Jaylie Matthews, Taycie's older sister, is third with a 42.22. Jaylie was the reserve champ in 2021.

Southwestern Oklahoma State's Abby Hepper, who was third in 2021, is fourth in the average with a 42.35.

The four also have the fastest four times in the third go, with Moeykens (13.91) leading the way, followed by Taycie Matthews (14.08), Hepper (14.13) and Jaylie Matthews (14.14).

Team roping

Southwest Texas Junior College's Slade Wood and Wharton Junior College's Logan Moore had their slowest time of the week, but the 6.3 was enough to give them the lead in the average with a 16.3.

Feather River College brothers Cobie and Cole Dodds had their fastest time of the week (5.8) to settle into second in the average with an 18.2.

Steer wrestling

University of West Alabama bulldogger Joshua (JT) Ellison posted his fastest time of the week (5.5 seconds) to take the lead in the average by a wide margin. Ellison's three-run time of 19.3 seconds gives him a full three second lead on McNeese State's Bradley Hesnor.

Sherrick Sanborn of New Mexico State entered the night with a 12.1 and in position to grab the average lead, but couldn't catch up to his steer and finished with a no-time.

Pearl River Community College's Kason Davis had a 4.3 to move into second in the third go behind Texas A&M's Trace Harris (3.6).

Tie-down roping

Central Arizona College's Cael Stratton had the fastest run of the night with an 8.7 to move into fourth in the third go, but is 19th in the average after a no-time in his second run.

Bode Spring of Montana State had a 9.7-second run to give him a time of 29.7 seconds on three runs, which puts him sixth in the average.

Defending national champion Kincade Henry of Texas A&M-Commerce leads the average with a 25.4, followed by Quade Hiatt of West Texas A&M with a 28..1. UW's Bodie Mattson is third with a 28.4.