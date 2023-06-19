Haiden Thompson has had better nights, but it didn't take away from her championship performance at the 2023 College National Finals Rodeo.

The Gillette College cowgirl from Yoder put the finishing touches on an outstanding freshman campaign by winning the all-around title Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Thompson placed sixth in the goat tying, 10th in the breakaway roping and finished with 180 all-around points to easily out-distance reserve champ Bailey Stuva from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, who totaled 45 all-around points.

"I’ve worked my whole life for this," Thompson said after being presented with a saddle, a buckle and other winnings, "so for it to happen means a lot. I did not have the night I wanted, but I still came out on top so I’m happy."

Thompson did her heavy lifting earlier in the week to overcome a tough final night.

She entered Saturday night's short go-round second in the breakaway average with a three-run time of 8.0 seconds, which included winning the second go with a 2.1-second run. In goat tying, she tied for second in the first go with a 5.9 and was tied for seventh in the average after three rounds, but her average time of 18.7 was just six-tenths of a second behind leader Kristin Reaves of Sam Houston State.

"There were some nerves," Thompson admitted about her feelings entering Saturday night, "but I tried to treat this like it was any other rodeo. I just wanted to go do my job and see where I ended up."

Her night began in breakaway where Thompson and her horse "Foxy" got out of the gate clean and Thompson tossed what appeared to be a perfect loop over the top of the calf's head. But the loop also caught a front leg, giving her a no-time and dropping her to 10th in the average.

"There wasn’t a whole lot I could have done about that, it was just bad luck," Thompson said.

Average leader Tyree Cochrane of Cal Poly-SLO also had a no-time when her loop bounced off the top of the calf's head, allowing West Hills College senior Makayla Farris to win the national championship with a four-run time of 10.9 seconds.

Thompson had a 6.8 in her final goat tying run to briefly move into the lead, but finished sixth with a four-run time of 25.5 seconds. Montana State senior Paige Rasmussen, who was the all-around champion in 2021, won the national championship with a 24.3.

"It was not the right goat and not the right predicament," Thompson said of her final run. "It was just the way it ended up.

"But I couldn’t have done this without my horses, they’re amazing," Thompson added. "My goat horse is “Daiquiri” and I’ve had her since she was itty-bitty. We’ve been through the ups and downs together. And the same for my breakaway horse “Foxy.” She worked phenomenally all week long. I couldn’t have asked for a better team of four-legged athletes."

The week capped a memorable season for the former high school all-around champion. Thompson was the Central Rocky Mountain Region all-around champ to help lead the Pronghorns to the women's team title. She won the goat tying and finished second in the breakaway while also placing 13th in barrel racing.

Last week she got to showcase her skills in front of college rodeo fans who packed the Ford Wyoming Center. Longtime Gillette College rodeo coach Will LaDuke wasn't surprised Thompson shined on the sport's brightest stage.

"I think everybody expected it. They saw it coming," he said. "She has been a standout for a long time. She was the No. 1 recruit when we got her and now she’s the No. 1 college athlete in the country.

"I think Haiden expected to do it and I think she expected even more than she got done (Saturday night). But she’s going to be back three more times."

Thompson returned home for the weekend before hitting the road to compete in rodeos throughout Texas and Oklahoma "most of the summer." The third in line of seven siblings, Thompson knows she's setting the bar high for those coming behind her.

"I'm trying to," she said with a smile.

According to LaDuke, who has coached national champions before as well as coaching the Pronghorns to the 2020 women's team title, that bar might be out of reach by the time Haiden Thompson finishes her collegiate career.

"She’s going to go down as one of the best female athletes to ever college rodeo," he said. "And I’ve seen a lot of them. She’s a killer."

Close Logan Moore and Slade Wood take a victory lap after their 1st place run in team roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Tayci Mathews won first place in barrel racing at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Clarendon College's Weston Timberman takes his victory lap after winning the bareback bronc riding in the short go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Makayla Farkas takes a victory lap after winning first place in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Texas A&M-Commerce's Kincade Henry competes in tie-down roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Henry won the title for the second year in a row. Texas A&M University Commerce's Henry Kinkade takes his victory lap after winning the tie down roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Cal Poly saddle bronc rider Quintin McWhorter holds on out of the chute at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. University of West Alabama's Joshua Ellison competes in steer wrestling at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Cal Poly's Quintin McWhorter holds on during his saddle bronc ride at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. West Texas College's Damian Brennan holds on during saddle bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Montana State University's Paige Rasmussen holds down the goat during goat tying at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Montana State University goat tyer Paige Rasmussen checks her time after her winning run at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Montana State University's Paige Rasmussen takes her victory lap after wining the goat tying at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Sul Ross State's Tristen Hutchings is thrown off Vold Rodeo's Night Trip at 7.64 seconds in the CNFR short go Saturday. Southwest Texas Junior College's Slade Wood and Wharton County Junior College's Logan Moore work together in the team roping during the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Joshua Ellison takes a victory lap after getting first place in the steer wrestling category at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Southwest Texas Junior College's Slade Wood points to his teammate Wharton County Junior College's Logan Moore after putting down a good time in the team roping during the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Sula Ross State's Tristen Hutchings tries to hold onto Night Trip during the bull riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Sula Ross University's Tristen Hutchings barely misses the eight-second mark during his bull ride and still wins the event at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Kade Sonnier covers the horse during his bareback ride at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Competitors and fans walk into the College National Finals Rodeo for the short round on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Makayla Farkas ropes her calf to win first place in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Too Tall, a pickup man, preps his horse for the short go-round at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Makayla Farkas takes a victory lap after winning first place in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Fort Scott Community College's John Allen prays before the short go-round at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Clarendon College's Sam Petersen preps his horse for bareback riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The short go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo opens on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. University of Wyoming's Donny Proffit rides Classic Frontier during bareback bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. PHOTOS: Finals night at the CNFR The champions were crowned Saturday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. Logan Moore and Slade Wood take a victory lap after their 1st place run in team roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Tayci Mathews won first place in barrel racing at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Clarendon College's Weston Timberman takes his victory lap after winning the bareback bronc riding in the short go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Makayla Farkas takes a victory lap after winning first place in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Texas A&M-Commerce's Kincade Henry competes in tie-down roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Henry won the title for the second year in a row. Texas A&M University Commerce's Henry Kinkade takes his victory lap after winning the tie down roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Cal Poly saddle bronc rider Quintin McWhorter holds on out of the chute at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. University of West Alabama's Joshua Ellison competes in steer wrestling at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Cal Poly's Quintin McWhorter holds on during his saddle bronc ride at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. West Texas College's Damian Brennan holds on during saddle bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Montana State University's Paige Rasmussen holds down the goat during goat tying at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Montana State University goat tyer Paige Rasmussen checks her time after her winning run at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Montana State University's Paige Rasmussen takes her victory lap after wining the goat tying at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Sul Ross State's Tristen Hutchings is thrown off Vold Rodeo's Night Trip at 7.64 seconds in the CNFR short go Saturday. Southwest Texas Junior College's Slade Wood and Wharton County Junior College's Logan Moore work together in the team roping during the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Joshua Ellison takes a victory lap after getting first place in the steer wrestling category at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Southwest Texas Junior College's Slade Wood points to his teammate Wharton County Junior College's Logan Moore after putting down a good time in the team roping during the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Sula Ross State's Tristen Hutchings tries to hold onto Night Trip during the bull riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Sula Ross University's Tristen Hutchings barely misses the eight-second mark during his bull ride and still wins the event at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Kade Sonnier covers the horse during his bareback ride at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Competitors and fans walk into the College National Finals Rodeo for the short round on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Makayla Farkas ropes her calf to win first place in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Too Tall, a pickup man, preps his horse for the short go-round at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Makayla Farkas takes a victory lap after winning first place in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Fort Scott Community College's John Allen prays before the short go-round at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Clarendon College's Sam Petersen preps his horse for bareback riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The short go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo opens on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. University of Wyoming's Donny Proffit rides Classic Frontier during bareback bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.