Grace DuBay getting back to her feet after second ACL injury

“Her teammates were extremely supportive,” Palmer said. “The school has done everything it can to make this as comfortable of a situation as possible.”

That hasn’t gone unappreciated by DuBay. It was scary, mentally, to undergo that injury once more. And it’s been slightly more painful a second time as she fights through the repairs of a second surgery along with residual scar tissue from the first operation. So getting to undergo her second recovery in a familiar setting has helped with her comfort level.

“It makes the world of difference to me,” DuBay said. “I absolutely love Nancy. To be able to be with her that first month, the first time on the bike, for these monumental things, it’s nice to be back with someone you can trust.”

***

DuBay finished the semester from Casper. She had surgery on the morning of Nov. 25 and returned home that night. There she was able to ask her mother for help getting around and doing routine tasks that would be slightly embarrassing to ask of a roommate. With the help of accommodating professors, she finished her finals at the Casper College testing center.