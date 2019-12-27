Grace DuBay getting back to her feet after second ACL injury

The structure and residual weakness of Grace DuBay’s right knee was once again put to the test by her trusted confidant and occasional nemesis, Nancy Robertson. The trusted physical therapist consistently pushed DuBay’s limits through every session when they first got to know each other nearly three years ago when DuBay was a sophomore at Natrona County High School. So when the unenviable happened again DuBay knew where to turn. Robertson didn’t take it any easier the second time and DuBay knew what to expect this time around. As a result, she’s ahead of schedule.
The Utah State freshman got her knee to 145 degrees in a pre-Christmas session last week. She’s still not sure what her exact timeline back to full health is, but her aim’s been set for pre-season workouts with her Utah State teammates in July, if not late June. It all depends on physical therapy and neither Robertson nor DuBay are willing to let each other down.
DuBay was a promising Natrona County sophomore when she tore her ACL going for loose ball in a late-season basketball game. While she never played basketball again, she stayed loyal to her physical therapy schedule and returned to play in the VolleyBowl that same year. She carved out her legacy as a Filly and signed to play volleyball at Utah State. When another freak injury sent DuBay back through the same recovery process, she returned to Casper and her trusted support community.
Ideally, she’d never have to go through it again. But she’s learned to find silver linings in everything she’s done.
“It is helpful that I do know what the process is, it’s OK to bend my knee, I know the limits, but I also know what comes with it,” DuBay said. “It is a daunting task to do again but it’s nice to know I have some experience with it.”
One of the redeeming aspects of Logan, Utah, that attracted DuBay in the first place was the Utah State campus. It’s location near the Bear River Mountains and nestled next to Logan Canyon make it aesthetically breathtaking. The town itself is no bigger than Casper, giving the campus a more intimate, small-town atmosphere. DuBay loved it from the beginning.
The small community’s already shown its support for the Utah State volleyball program since the former Filly great joined the Aggies. DuBay recalled going to the grocery store and being stopped by an older gentleman that often attends Utah State athletic games.
“You’re the libero, right?” he asked. That’s stuck with her ever since.
Then there’s the team. There’s never been any drama or unrest among her teammates. While Utah State struggled to gain results — eventually going 2-28 this season — the girls on the team trusted each other to see through it.
“A lot of teams, when they go through a tough season, it’s easy to break apart,” DuBay said. “To our credit, we were able to stay together as a team. So many times we went to five sets and could have won. We know the strength of our team is our team. We never wanted to give up.”
DuBay knew it was going to be tough to get into the rotation as a freshman, but there she was in the season-opening weekend. A month later Utah State played Weber State in nearby Ogden, Utah. Former Aggie great Tasia Taylor was on-hand to watch that game, oddly enough near Grace’s parents, Dave and Angie DuBay.
Grace played on fire. She’d already proven to her college coaches what every high school coach throughout Wyoming already knew: “We saw she is a smart, quick, athletic girl that is willing to throw her body around to get balls. We think she has great potential and will develop into a top-notch player,” Utah State interim head coach Taubi Palmer said.
The Aggies got swept by Weber State but DuBay notched 27 digs. That eclipsed Taylor’s previous school record of 25 digs in a three-set match. Taylor turned to DuBay’s parents and told them Grace broke her record. Grace and Taylor got a picture together afterwards.
“I feel blessed to have competed and earned that spot,” DuBay said. “I’m grateful for my teammates and coaches for helping me do that. There were a couple of times on film that you see teammates getting that next touch after a sprawling save, their blocks had to be lined up just right. It was a really fun, energetic match.”
Adapting to serve-receive became DuBay’s largest obstacle between the high school and college game, as it required some tweaks. She had started getting the hang of things when a freak accident in practice took DuBay completely out of action.
Looking back at the film, it couldn’t have been scripted like that. None of the players could have hit the same marks if they rehearsed it 1,000 times. DuBay went for a dig and a teammate came from the side and hit DuBay’s already surgically-repaired knee perfectly. She immediatley knew it was torn. She told the athletic trainer so.
While waiting in the athletic trainer’s room, DuBay did the three-legged hop test she first took with Dr. Stephanie Wright the first time she hurt her knee in that basketball game. She could still complete the hop through the pain but her knee felt funny and she could definitely hear a pop. Further evaluation confirmed her initial diagnoses: she’d torn her ACL again.
That happened at the end of October. While her teammates flew out to California for a series of road games, DuBay flew back to Casper. She wanted Dr. Wright as her surgeon; she wanted Dr. Matthew Swan as her anesthesiologist; and she wanted to return to Robertson for physical therapy. DuBay and the team worked out a deal so she’d spend the rest of the first semester back in Casper, starting her recovery, while the Aggies soldiered on without her.
“Her teammates were extremely supportive,” Palmer said. “The school has done everything it can to make this as comfortable of a situation as possible.”
That hasn’t gone unappreciated by DuBay. It was scary, mentally, to undergo that injury once more. And it’s been slightly more painful a second time as she fights through the repairs of a second surgery along with residual scar tissue from the first operation. So getting to undergo her second recovery in a familiar setting has helped with her comfort level.
“It makes the world of difference to me,” DuBay said. “I absolutely love Nancy. To be able to be with her that first month, the first time on the bike, for these monumental things, it’s nice to be back with someone you can trust.”
DuBay finished the semester from Casper. She had surgery on the morning of Nov. 25 and returned home that night. There she was able to ask her mother for help getting around and doing routine tasks that would be slightly embarrassing to ask of a roommate. With the help of accommodating professors, she finished her finals at the Casper College testing center.
She was able to rejoin her teammates when they traveled to Laramie to play Wyoming. That was the hardest game to miss, since she had so many family members and friends travel to watch her play. She told them to just wait until next year. She’ll be back.
DuBay’s been unphased by Utah State not renewing the contract of head coach Grayson DuBose. She’s been sold by her teammates’ support, the town and the education she’s received in her first semester.
Palmer, a former assistant, has assumed head coaching duties since the announcement at the beginning of December. She said that while DuBay isn’t a scholarship player, she’s proven herself valuable all the same.
“We hope for a full recovery and we expect her to be a contributing member for the next three years,” Palmer said.
DuBay attended the Pre-Peach Basket between the Fillies and crosstown rival Kelly Walsh on Dec. 19 and visited with some former classmates and teammates. She’d rather be healthy, but as long as she’s hurt, she’s happy to have spent the past month in familiar surroundings.
She’s enjoyed the support of two communities the last few months: her new home of Logan and her forever hometown of Casper. And as long as she’s got them, she’ll always bounce back from each setback.
Just over two years ago she reminded volleyball fans across Casper that she’ll always get back up. Now it’s time for the Utah State community to discover DuBay’s resiliency.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans